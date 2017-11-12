Thor: Ragnarok might still be in theaters, but fans are already talking about what will happen in another Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. After all, the third Thor film may have teased on what might happen in the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War. But does this mean that Thor and Loki will be the first to encounter Thanos in the MCU film?

In Thor: Ragnarok, it was revealed that the Odinson had set out to find the remaining Infinity Stones. Unfortunately, he was unable to track down the gems and ended up being taken prisoner by Surtur. The nod to Thanos happens early in the film and the audience somehow forgets about Thor’s quest until the last few moments. The final scene features Loki asking Thor if it would be a good idea that he returns to Earth before a huge spaceship hovers close to their own vessel. The sequence immediately had fans wondering if the Asgardians are set for an unexpected meeting with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

But why is the Mad Titan after Thor and Loki following the events in Thor: Ragnarok? There are speculations that Loki might be in possession of the Tesseract once again and may have also procured the real Infinity Gauntlet hidden away in Asgard. There is a possibility that Loki has betrayed Thor one more time and the first scene in Avengers: Infinity War could show the God of Mischief handing the relics over to Thanos.

There could be another reason why the Mad Titan is seeking out Thor. In Ragnarok, Thor and Loki actually met Doctor Stephen Strange, who also happens to have a green Infinity Stone. Some believe Thanos will use both Thor and Loki to track down the new Sorcerer Supreme in Avengers: Infinity War. Unfortunately, this could mean that both sons of Odin will not be able to help their fellow Asgardians settle down on Earth.

It might be exciting to see how Avengers: Infinity War will turn out, but fans will need to wait a little longer for the film. The MCU flick that will follow Thor: Ragnarok is Black Panther, which is due out on February 16, 2018. The third Avengers movie will hit theaters in 2019.

[Featured Image by Marvel]