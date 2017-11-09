The breaking news suggesting that Charlie Sheen had sodomized Corey Haim on the set of the movie Lucas is rocking Hollywood, and social media was full of people asking why Sheen had not denied or at least responded to the accusations. But now, a rep for Sheen has put out a statement saying that Charlie Sheen denies raping Haim, but Sheen himself did not take any questions from the press. Charlie Sheen last worked professionally with Corey Haim back in 1986.

The story broke today that Dominick Brascia, an actor and friend of Corey Haim, claimed that before Haim died in 2010, he said that Charlie Sheen had sodomized him back when he was 13 on the set of the movie Lucas. Brascia also said that Corey Haim and Charlie Sheen had sex again years later when Haim was in his twenties, according to Corey Haim.

“[Corey]Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

Others are claiming that Charlie Sheen propositioned other minors, mostly extras, on the set of the movie Lucas when he was 19-years-old.

This afternoon, a rep for Charlie Sheen finally gave a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations.”

One of the reasons this story had legs was due to Corey Haim’s close friend Corey Feldman’s recent public statements that both Corey Haim and Corey Feldman were molested as children by a Hollywood pedophile ring. Feldman has made statements in the past that suggest that he had also been told Haim’s story that Charlie Sheen had raped him on the set of Lucas.

Corey Feldman was also asked to respond today to Dominick Brascia’s statements about Charlie Sheen, and a rep for Feldman refused to say anything that would exonerate Charlie Sheen.

“He [Corey Feldman] can only attest to events that he actually saw; anything he was told by other victims is merely hearsay. Unfortunately, some of them are not here to recount their horrors and all we can hope is that all abusers are held accountable.”

Corey Feldman would only say that he could only speak about his own experiences. Earlier this week, Corey Feldman said he had given a statement to the LAPD about the alleged pedophile ring, but there is no indication that Feldman spoke about Sheen to investigators.

Corey Feldman, who starred in several movies with Corey Haim, had been reluctant in the past to name names because he feared for his safety and was concerned that he wouldn’t work again. But Feldman recently posted a letter on Twitter saying that he has been emboldened by the women who have come forward in the Harvey Weinstein scandal to start speaking out about the men who allegedly molested himself and Corey Haim, who he says can no longer speak for himself (Haim died in 2010 of pneumonia).

