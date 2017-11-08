Pippa Middleton Finally Reveals Life Post-Wedding, But Husband James Matthews And Baby Bump Nowhere In Sight

It has been almost two months since the public has seen Pippa Middleton. So it was a sight for sore eyes for the fans of Kate Middleton’s sister to finally see her out and about on the streets of London. Like the previous times she has been seen, the 34-year-old socialite was busily paddling away on her bike, possibly on her way to run some errands near her Chelsea home.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton married James Matthews this past May in a small but a high-profile event. British royals and famous athletes attended this affair, which had a short guest list. After the wedding, the couple honeymooned in French Polynesia and enjoyed matches at Wimbledon 2017.

However, as soon as they settled back into their Chelsea townhouse, the public saw less and less of Pippa Middleton. Even on James’ and her birthday, which fall in the same month, they did not release any pictures from their celebrations.

Some of the followers of Pippa Middleton started noting whether she is with child and that has caused her to limit her appearances in public.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” an insider told Australian Women’s Day.

The same insider said that she had to forego “a few gym sessions” and “cycling with friends,” as morning sickness, made famous by her Duchess sister, also impacted the first days of her pregnancy.

The latest sighting of the 34-year-old British socialite did not give her fans any updates on her pregnancy, married life, or her plans as an amateur athlete.

“Pippa Middleton cut a rather more casual figure as she cycled through the streets of London today,” reports the Daily Mail. “The 34-year-old wrapped up in an oversized woolly jumper and simple black jeans as she ran errands near the £17 million Chelsea townhouse she shares with her hedge-fund manager husband James Matthews.”

Her dark jacket, which sat loosely on her frame, hid any signs of a baby bump or weight gain.

Despite the fact that Pippa lived a well-reported life prior to her marriage to James Matthews, she may be an introvert at heart. Vogue Williams, the girlfriend of James’ younger brother, revealed in a recent interview that the bride is actually “quite private,” which explains why her fans have a hard time seeing her in public or in the spotlight.

It looks like her love for cycling does bring her out from time to time.

