Activision announced that Call of Duty: World War II hits chart-topping sales in its first three days worldwide. The company’s estimates revealed that digital game garnered higher conversions compare to recent movie hits like Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman combined.

The unique content of Call of Duty: World War II triggered worldwide fans to play the game. Moreover, PlayStation 4’s sales report confirmed the game as the best-selling digital full game sold on its first day of availability.

Eric Hirshberg, CEO of Activision, stated in a press release that players worldwide responded greatly to the challenge of getting back their squads. Furthermore, Call of Duty: World War II marks Activision’s most number of players in a current generation console and PC.

The Call of Duty: World War II sales data are based on the first three days of release following the initial launch. Figures accumulated are from publicly-available data, retail and digital sell-through, and Activision’s estimates. Call of Duty: World War II follows Assassin’s Creed‘s launch success. This report indicates how poorly Infinite Warfare performed in the series.

Call of Duty: World War II reviews are killing it!

Numerous publication praised the vast improvements in the Call of Duty: World War II. Activision brings back the CoD game we used to know. Apparently, soldiers appeared more human rather than some kind of cyber-mutant.

In terms of game mechanics, to have a strategy is the main priority. To beat the game, players should recalibrate their positioning, decision making, and gun skills. Literally, your minds should be in the game most of the times.

Also, who can’t deny the fact how excellent Call of Duty: World War II campaign is? It’s a given fact that CoD offers one of the best graphics and audios in the gaming genre. But, the storyline of World Wide II adds to the level of drama and emotions felt while playing the game. No wonder, even up to this game, Call of Duty is one of the most sought out games in history.

Call of Duty: World War II is rated PEGI 18 and is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, Xbox One, and PC.

