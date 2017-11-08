Jinger Duggar Fans Can Pay $60 To Meet Her And Her Husband, Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are giving fans the chance to meet them next week. It will cost admirers $60 to see the Counting On stars in person, but there’s a reason the couple has put a price tag on this opportunity. They’re using their celebrity to raise money for a charity founded by Jeremy’s mother, Diana Vuolo.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been engaged in a massive social media effort to promote SWAN 4 Kids, a nonprofit that provides free music and singing lessons to children with incarcerated parents. The couple has shared numerous Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram posts about SWAN 4 Kids, and they’ve also filmed a few videos profiling children whose lives have been changed through their involvement with the organization. According to the Duggar Family Blog, the couple recently decided to take their support for SWAN 4 Kids one step further by offering to make an appearance at a public event benefiting the charity.

Jinger and Jeremy will head to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, next week to attend the Make An Extraordinary Difference Gala. The three-hour event will take place on November 15 at the Best Western Premier Eden Resort & Suites located on 222 Eden Road, and it will begin at 6 p.m. ET. Tickets are $60 a person, or $550 for a table of ten people. The price of admission includes hors d’oeuvres and an “elegant dinner.”

There’s no word on whether Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will address attendees at any point during the event or if they’ll simply mix and mingle with the crowd, but they are prominently featured in a Facebook promotion for the gala.

According to the SWAN 4 Kids website, ticket sales for the event were supposed to end yesterday, but they were extended through today. They will not be sold at the door. Attendees will be treated to a “SWAN student performance” and a speech by Dr. Damaris Rau, the School District of Lancaster Superintendent.

“Enjoy an elegant dinner and hear how SWAN partner, Dr. Rau, is leveraging her own experience as a foster child to inspire and lead Lancaster’s school children towards success,” reads a description of the event on the SWAN 4 Kids website.

Some Duggar fans have praised Jinger and Jeremy for using their star power to promote the SWAN 4 Kids charity. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the nonprofit has also come under scrutiny. Some critics have expressed concern over the religious aspect of the charity, which Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo do not mention in their promotional videos. According to the SWAN website, members of the organization’s board are are “Biblical Christians” whose aim is to expose children “to Biblical mentoring and Gospel truths.”

