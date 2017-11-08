Inside Hillsong Church: What It Is Really Like To Attend Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez’s Mega Church

With an attendance of around 7,000 people weekly, Hillsong Church has proven to be extremely popular. In fact, this Megachurch is the home church for many celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin, and, of course, Justin Bieber. Bieber frequents the church, most of the time accompanied by a love interest, but more recently, Bieber and his “friend,” Selena Gomez, have attended together. After attracting a celebrity following with ease, one must wonder, what is a service at the megachurch like?

Hillsong is known for its hip, casual, concert-like services. The church attracts many celebrities because of this atmosphere. Carl Lentz, the pastor of the New York chapter of Hillsong, told Business Insider that although the church has a large celebrity following, they are just a regular church. If they are, however, only a normal church, then how do they attract so many A-listers?

According to Business Insider, the church puts on an incredible show, with an impeccable band and pastors that are incredibly entertaining. However, despite their very modern spin on a traditional church service, the church stays true to their traditional Pentecostal values.

Hillsong somehow balances the modern experience with the old-time values to create an entertaining church experience unlike any other. The band performs passionate, pop versions of worship songs while the pastors fill their sermons with jokes and wit. The combination, paired with huge conferences and multiple events, continues to grow the church’s following.

Hillsong Church has undoubtedly won over Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. The pair reportedly attended two services at the megachurch in one day. Observer reported that Bieber and Gomez visited Hillsong last Saturday afternoon and returned for the evening service after an outfit change.

Could their outing to Hillsong mean the former couple is reuniting? For now, the pair denies rumors that they are romantically involved. However, whether or not ‘Jelena’ is back together following the pair’s church attendance, it is safe to say that both celebrities thoroughly enjoy the Hillsong church experience.

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber brunch and attend church together in LA https://t.co/EUzRtMrvUS pic.twitter.com/ipet0JCbqm — billboard (@billboard) November 1, 2017

It is just one of the many sightings of the former couple, sparking rumors that they are more than just friends. Bieber has also been spotted multiple times at Gomez’s home, and the twosome has also been spotted riding bikes, going to a hockey game, and grabbing quite a few breakfasts and dinners together.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]