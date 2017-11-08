Kailyn Lowry’s Sons Driving Her Crazy: Was A Third Child Too Much For Her?

Kailyn Lowry announced that she was pregnant back in February and fans were surprised and shocked. She had just finalized her divorce from Javi Marroquin, and she had just gotten out of a relationship that she called toxic and hurtful. While married to Javi, this Teen Mom 2 star had gotten pregnant but she suffered a miscarriage. Marroquin was devastated but perhaps Lowry saw this as a sign that she shouldn’t have more kids with him. She got pregnant by Chris Lopez just a month after signing the divorce papers and she gave birth to Lux Russell during the summer. The baby is now a few months old and one can imagine she has her hands full.

When Lowry announced her pregnancy, she also revealed that she would be a single mother to her three boys. Kailyn revealed that Chris Lopez would not play a role in the boy’s life. They weren’t in a relationship and it was uncertain whether he wanted to be a father at that time. According to a new Instagram post, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that her sons are driving her crazy. Perhaps she’s realizing how hard it is to have three boys as a single mother.

This is what i get when i ask for a picture… but don’t be fooled. They fight just as much as they love each other. Enough to drive me crazy ???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 5:44am PST

One can imagine that Lux needs a lot of work and attention. He’s still a newborn in a way, so he can’t sit up by himself, he constantly needs to be nursed, and he may be more clingy during his growth spurts. Plus, if Isaac and Lincoln demand her attention once they return from school, one can imagine she’s exhausted by the end of the day. Luckily for her, she has the money to be a stay-at-home mother these days, so she can focus on being a mother.

What do you think about Kailyn Lowry’s post about her sons? Do you think they are driving her crazy because she’s focused on baby Lux and doesn’t have time or energy to give them what they want? Or do you think they are just full of energy and she’s exhausted from taking care of the baby?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]