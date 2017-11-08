Kylie Jenner May Finally Be About To Confirm Her Pregnancy In A Huge Way

Kylie Jenner has been staying pretty quiet ever since it was first reported that she’s pregnant with her first child in September, but it now looks like the 20-year-old could finally be about to confirm she’s about to become a mom in a pretty big way.

Fans are speculating that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Life of Kylie star could be gearing up to officially reveal her baby bump to the world while surrounded by her famous family on the infamous Kardashian Christmas card.

Cosmopolitan U.K. is speculating that Kylie may be ready to finally confirm the big pregnancy news to the world after weeks of rumors as she was spotted arriving at the Kardashian family’s Christmas card shoot on October 7, which could suggest she’s finally ready to unveil her bump and confirm once and for all that she’s pregnant with her first child.

It’s not clear if her big sister Khloe Kardashian, who’s also rumored to be pregnant and spends most of her time in Cleveland, Ohio, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was also at the shoot as the family have been keeping the theme for this year pretty low key.

However, Cosmopolitan jokingly suggested that the famous family could potentially recreate the nativity scene for the 2017 edition of their annual Holiday card with Kylie taking on the role of the Virgin Mary. Though that probably wouldn’t go down too well…

Oh no big deal…just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan #christmasinOctober #santaselves #santa #soexcited A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Jenner has been staying pretty much under the radar since the news of her alleged pregnancy hit the headlines earlier this year and hasn’t been showing off her body across social media in the same way she did before the big news broke.

Kylie was also noticeably absent from a recent family snap uploaded to Instagram by Kris Jenner in October, which showed her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as big sister Kendall Jenner, playing in the snow for the impending Keeping Up with the Kardashians Christmas special expected to air on E! next month.

But while it remains to be seen if Kylie will actually officially confirm she’s pregnant should she debut her baby bump to the world on the Kardashian Christmas card, her mom Kris Jenner teased earlier this month that the family actually weren’t sure if they were going to do a card this year, likely because of Jenner and Kardashian’s pregnancies.

“This week Kim is CEO [of the family] because she’s organizing the Christmas-card shoot,” Kris recently told People, admitting that the reality clan were going to take a vote to decide if they’d all get together to shoot a Holiday card for 2017.

“We’re thinking about it,” the Kardashian family matriarch then continued. “[Kim is] getting a family poll — a family vote.”

Kris’s confession came shortly after she appeared to confirm that her two daughters are expecting in a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight. She gushed over both Kylie and Khloe and revealed that both are going through some major life changes right now, though she refrained from using the word “pregnant” in the interview.

People and various other outlets confirmed back in September that both Kylie and Khloe are currently pregnant with their first children.

Kylie Jenner is expecting her firstborn with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, while Khloe Kardashian will be welcoming her bundle of joy with her basketball playing boyfriend Tristan Thompson. But despite all the reports claiming both are pregnant, neither have officially confirmed the news themselves just yet.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]