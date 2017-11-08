Queen Elizabeth Misses Prince Philip ‘Terribly’ As He Moves Out Of Buckingham Palace

Prince Philip has moved out of Buckingham Palace into a cottage at Sandringham for retirement, and Queen Elizabeth II is missing her husband of seventy years. The 96-year-old officially retired from public life in August and is now spending his days reading, painting watercolors, writing letters, and visiting with friends; and he is doing it with the Queen’s blessing.

According to The Daily Star, the monarch misses her husband the most when she is at the breakfast table, which the couple always shared. She now sits there alone and is not seen until her regular 11 am meeting with her private secretary.

According to a courtier, the Queen believes the Duke of Edinburgh earned his retirement, and it is time for him to step away from the center of royal life. Now that he is at Wood Farm he can relax, but still be close by.

When Queen Elizabeth is away at Buckingham Palace, the Duke still has plenty of people around him, including a page, a housekeeper, a chef, and a footman.

The couple still spends plenty of time together and they even judged a fancy-dress party for their staff a few weeks ago, with Wonder Woman being the winner.

The Queen and Prince Philip will be celebrating 70 years of marriage on November 20, and it will be the first time that a British monarch will have reached the platinum wedding anniversary. Despite the fact that it is such a huge milestone, The Express reports that the couple has elected to keep the celebration low-key and will enjoy a small dinner with family and their closest friends.

Even though there will not be a public event to celebrate the anniversary, there will be a selection of commemorative souvenirs released, including double-headed platinum coins, a new biography about the couple, and a charity single that will help raise money for one of their organizations.

Queen Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-serving monarch, and Prince Philip has stood by her side the entire time. She said on her 50th wedding anniversary that he has been her strength throughout the years.

As for Philip, he has said that his only job was to never let Queen Elizabeth down.

