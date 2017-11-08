Real Reason Why AJ Styles Won The WWE Title On ‘SmackDown Live’ Last Night

Heading into this week’s edition of SmackDown Live in the United Kingdom, the WWE Universe knew that it was going to be a huge evening. AJ Styles finally received a rematch for the WWE Championship against Jinder Mahal and it was rumored all week that he could be walking out of the UK with the title. Fans were expecting the title change, but it was a great moment for AJ Styles to regain the title on SmackDown Live.

As wonderful as the moment may have been last night, WWE Survivor Series is just around the corner and WWE officials just made some major changes to the card. The company has been promoting Jinder Mahal vs. Brock Lesnar for the PPV for several weeks, but Styles is now replacing Mahal as Lesnar’s opponent for the event. Many fans prefer the new matchup, but there are a ton of questions after last night’s title change.

It’s been rumored that Jinder Mahal has been suffering from a nagging shoulder injury. It’s being reported that a possible reason why Styles won the WWE Championship from Mahal last night on SmackDown Live was really about preserving Jinder’s health. With WWE’s tour of India coming in December, WWE officials likely have some major concerns about him being healthy for those events. A match with Brock Lesnar is a risk for someone with nagging injuries. The last thing WWE officials want is for Mahal to get injured now.

Jinder Mahal has a rematch coming to him, which he’ll most likely use after WWE Survivor Series. There’s a good chance that he will win the WWE Title back from Styles after the PPV and before the tour of India in December. It was rumored that John Cena was expected to feud with Jinder Mahal over the title, so there is a good chance he wins the title back. However, their feud was expected to begin at WWE Survivor Series.

John Cena is still rumored to be the Special Guest Referee for the match between Lesnar and Styles. WWE officials have clearly changed their minds about some things, but the goal may just be to get through WWE Survivor Series with the best card possible. For now, AJ Styles is the WWE Champion and will face Brock Lesnar. Jinder Mahal could cost Styles the match with Lesnar, which would continue their feud. However, the only thing the WWE Universe can do right now is see what happens next week on SmackDown Live.

