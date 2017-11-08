Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie publicly announced their split in 2016, and now after more than a year after the announcement, things have reportedly not settled between them as according to recent alleged reports, Brad has not seen his six children from the past 483 days. Ever since the shocking separation, Brad Pitt has laid low and tried to avoid media but it does mean that the news outlet has stopped spreading fabricated news against him and Angelina Jolie.

According to latest alleged speculations in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s personal lives, the star is reportedly not spending some quality hours with his children. The latest cover of New Idea magazine has a small heading “Brad Tells: 483 Days Without My Kids; What Ange Did To Me.” Similar to this, on the magazine’s website, there’s another similar heading, “Brad Pitt finally tells: What Ange did to me — and why I can’t see the kids.”

The tabloid alleges by claiming that it’s been almost 500 days since The Lost City of Z movie star Brad Pitt was seen out in the public with his six kids. It further asserts that the reason behind his absences has left “Hollywood horrified.”

It further allegedly reported that even after deciding to part their ways for good, things have become worse between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and apparently this is the reason why the A-listed American hero is going public with the claims he had faced in his 12 years of relationship with Angelina Jolie.

Gossip Cop, however, debunked the claims and reported that all claims by the supposed insider of New Idea are nothing but fabricated news. After confirming from Brad Pitt’s personal contact, Gossip Cop reported that contrary to these allegations, he has not explained or revealed anything to anyone because just like other celebrities, even he prefers to keep such matters private.

That being said, life after divorce must be tough for both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, just after announcing their separation, the 53-year-old Pitt started to spend his time creating sculpture and listening to sad songs from his playlist. Similar to Brad, even Angelina seemed to be struggling in the beginning. After deciding to spend the rest of her life without Pitt, the Tomb Raider movie actress realized that being away from Brad is more difficult than she has earlier imagined.

“She is struggling with overwhelming sadness without having Brad’s warmth, protection and his help with the children while traveling,” the source revealed that time.

