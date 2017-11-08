Creative Plans For Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Revealed For ‘WWE Survivor Series’

WWE Survivor Series inches closer by the minute, but Raw and SmackDown Live have set their respective teams for the PPV. There have been some major changes to the card over the last few days. For instance, AJ Styles has regained the WWE Championship and will face Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns will return to Raw next week, reunite with The Shield, and battle The New Day. Since he was expected to be the fifth member of Team Raw, some changes are coming for the five-on-five traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

Kurt Angle will lead Team Raw alongside Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Jason Jordan. The fifth member of Team SmackDown Live has not been selected, but Shane McMahon will lead Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, and Shinsuke Nakamura against Raw. The expectation is Rusev will fill the fifth spot, but the fans are wondering how Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are going to be used on the card without a big match.

It’s being rumored that Owens and Zayn are expected to have major roles in the men’s Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown match on the card, but it will be through interference. Owens and Zayn are expected to attack Team SmackDown and cost the brand the match. There have been some rumors about a possible heel turn for Jason Jordan that could cost Raw the match. On paper, both angles could happen during the match.

The heel run for Sami Zayn hasn’t been developing as strongly as a lot of people would like. A huge reason for that was Kevin Owens‘ impromptu hiatus to deal with some family issues, but WWE officials have been building Raw vs. SmackDown Live so strongly that Owens and Zayn costing SmackDown the match could be enough to feature them more strongly for the rest of the year and heading into WrestleMania season.

There have been rumors about Kevin Owens vs. Triple H being a major program heading into the grandest stage of them all next year in New Orleans. It’s unclear what WWE officials have creatively for Sami Zayn, but Owens will need to have some serious momentum to take on Triple H. Owens and Zayn may not be on the official card, but they will play a pivotal role at WWE Survivor Series to set up storylines for what is to come next on SmackDown Live.

