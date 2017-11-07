LeeAnne Locken Quitting ‘RHOD’ After Losing Friends: Wants To Focus On New Ventures

LeeAnne Locken got what she wanted on this season of The Real Housewives of Dallas. She got the ring from Rich she had hoped for and she’s now an engaged woman. On the reunion special, Locken revealed they were planning on a late-summer wedding next year. In addition, she finally got a friend from the first season. When the season began, she and Brandi Redmond were getting to know one another and it sounds like she was excited about the possibility of them getting along.

Even though Locken has always prided herself on being part of The Real Housewives of Dallas it sounds like this season was too much for her. Despite getting anger management and feeling like she’s doing much better, she’s not interested in continuing with the show. According to a new tweet, LeeAnne Locken is now revealing that she plans on saying no to another contract offer if the show continues for a third season. Many would say that Locken’s behavior makes the show successful, but it sounds like she’s tired of always being the aggressor and the person getting blamed for everything on the show. LeeAnne revealed the news on Twitter when people asked her about the drama on the show.

“I won’t be there!” LeeAnne Locken revealed on Twitter when a person inquired about a third season, adding to a fan about her focus, “My ONLY focus and my wedding!!!”

Locken’s only focus is charity, as this is what her follower pointed out. Her follower revealed that she should focus on the charity world after all the drama that happened on this season of The Real Housewives of Dallas. The first season of the show was all about charity, so fans know that she’s passionate about raising money and helping other people. It will be interesting to see if LeeAnne’s admission on Twitter will hold when Bravo comes back with a contract offer in a few months. Many Real Housewives stars have threatened to quit before out of anger, but end up coming back on the show.

What do you think of LeeAnne Locken’s tweet that she’s planning on leaving the show? Do you think The Real Housewives of Dallas will suffer because LeeAnne is leaving the show behind?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]