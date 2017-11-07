‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin Warns Anna, DNA Results Revealed, Patient 6 And Jason Continue To Clash

General Hospital spoilers tease heated confrontations and more revelations as the nine-month mystery surrounding the two Jason Morgans continue. Port Charles residents finally know about Patient 6 (Steve Burton), and a lot of people think the current Jason (Billy Miller) is the impostor. To make matters worse, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), along with his family, took classic Jason’s side. The latest promo from General Hospital suggests exciting happenings in the upcoming week.

Two Men, One Name

When a man who knows nothing about the last five years made claims about Jason’s identity, PC residents had to weigh in on the matter. Sam (Kelly Monaco) will reassure the current Jason, but she will continue to have doubts. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will also confront Patient 6. She wants to convince herself that the man is an impostor. However, General Hospital spoilers hint there will be moments when she could feel the familiar presence of Stone Cold Jason.

With the difference in opinion as to the true identity of the newcomer, spoilers tease Jordan will have a solution in mind. The two men who claim they are Jason will undergo DNA testing. This method seems to be the most convenient and reliable way to determine who the impostor is. This week, General Hospital spoilers suggest Jordan will announce the results of the DNA test.

Elizabeth had to see him with her own eyes, West Coast. But what is it she hopes will come of it? A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/g4el03GEEv — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 6, 2017

The test could confirm if the two men are identical twins or if there is another scheme in the works. If the test proves Jason’s twin is alive, the town’s opinion could change. Someone could also realize the connection between Dr. Klein and Andre. The issue about two Jasons is already a Port Charles concern no just a family matter.

Franco could also play a crucial role in the mystery behind Jason’s identity, the same goes for Anna. Franco has been digging for clues about Andrew’s identity. Meanwhile, General Hospital spoilers tease Anna could be holding the secret to the twin mystery.

The search is far from over, and it would not be surprising if someone manipulates the results of the DNA test. Andre already revealed the issue is bigger than all of them. So, changing test results would be a piece of cake for the mastermind behind the plot.

Other General Hospital Spoilers

This week in General Hospital, Alexis will pay a visit to Julian. She wants to know what is happening inside Pentonville, and if his ex is being singled out. Spoilers suggest Julian will not open up about to Alexis easily.

Cassandra and Nina will bump into each other, and spoilers reveal Cassandra will introduce herself as Valentin’s friend. She wants to keep Valentin in her team, and she doesn’t mind using any means to make it happen. Meanwhile, Valentin will have a tense confrontation with Anna. Anna is making a lot of progress in her investigation, and this will upset Valentin. General Hospital spoilers tease Valentin could resort to threats to make Anna stop, but he might not get the results he wants.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images, and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]