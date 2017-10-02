‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Faces Multiple Arrests, Lani Confronts Hope On JJ’s Situation

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease exciting scenes this month, Ben interrupted a double wedding for good reason – he had some exciting news to share. With Will’s death in question, Sonny wants to know the truth before he ties the knot. JJ (Casey Moss) can’t help but act when Ben appears at the wedding, and the new commissioner needs to make a tough decision.

Will’s Mama Bear Is Back

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease the return of Will’s hellcat mother Sami by mid-October. Aside from Sami’s comeback, there are also other issues in Salem which needs to be resolved. Alison Sweeney who played the role of Sami Brady on Days of Our Lives will be back in Salem on Friday the 13th. Sweeney will be a regular face in the soap for the next two months.

Will Horton (Chandler Massey) who was killed off back in 2015 will make a comeback. If there are rumors circulating that Will is alive, Sami should be there to confirm if it’s true or not. Sami has been living in Europe, and when she hears news of hinting Will might be alive, she will return to Salem. After crying over Will’s dead body, Sami wants solid evidence to know if her son’s killer is telling the truth. Sami will be preoccupied with finding out if Will is alive, but Days of Our Lives spoilers tease she will also be involved in interesting conversations.

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati also teased Sami will be involved in multiple arrests. How or why this happened is yet to be revealed, although it might have something to do with grudges.

As for what fans can look forward to with Sami’s return in Days of Our Lives, Sweeney hinted there will be “real meat” in her scenes. She also praised Carlivati’s material for Lumi. She added her scenes with Bryan Dattilo are some of her favorite scenes. Salem should brace itself for Sami’s return on Friday the 13th.

JJ Suspended, Hope’s Decision Questioned

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) was named as police commissioner, and spoilers tease she has to deal with a crisis right away. Ben was not exactly welcome at the wedding, but Hope thinks JJ crossed the line and JJ ends up suspended. JJ will protest the suspension and Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 9 tease Lani (Sal Stowers) will side with JJ on this issue.

Based on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers, Lani and Hope will have a difference in opinion as to how long JJ should be suspended. From the looks of it, the new commissioner will have serious job-related issues to deal with in the upcoming weeks.

