Colorado Movie Goer Heather Piper Allegedly Punched In Face After Asking Group Of Teens To Be Quiet

Heather Piper, a Colorado movie goer, got much more than she bargained for when she checked out a film at Century 16 Belmar theater, in Lakewood last Tuesday night. In fact, Piper claims to have been assaulted after asking a group of teens to be quiet during a recent movie showing. Heather Piper was reportedly taking in a flick with a group of friends when a group of teens to quiet down.

According to Piper, her movie goer experience was completely ruined by the group of unruly teens. The situation was reportedly so “out of control” that the teens were not just being loud and disruptive, but literally crawling over seats at the Colorado theater.

“They were crawling over seats and yelling.”

As Daily Mail reports, the Colorado woman responded to the off-putting and obnoxious behavior by repeatedly asking the group of teens to quiet down. She admits that, at one point, she yelled at the misbehaving group to “shush.” Despite her best efforts to enjoy her film in peace and quiet, the teens reportedly ignored her and refused to curb their bad behavior. That’s when another movie goer alerted theater security to the issue. After security became involved, the group of teens reportedly calmed down and behaved themselves for the remainder of the film.

Colorado Woman Attacked After Asking Teens To Be Quiet In Movie Theater https://t.co/sFogMrK7WH — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 1, 2017

At that point, Heather Piper believed that her obnoxious ordeal was over and done with. Unfortunately for the Colorado foster mom, things allegedly ended up going from bad to worse after she exited the movie theater. According to Piper, when she left the movie theater, the group of teens was waiting for her. After she exited, she claims she was attacked, with one of the unidentified teenagers physically assaulting her over the shushing incident.

“She was screaming and just punched me on the side of the head.”

While Piper was being brutally assaulted, her friends ran back into the theater to get help, but the group of teens fled the scene before police arrived. In all, the Colorado woman’s injuries included numerous contusions, scratches and even a broken nose. After the attack, the beaten and bloodied Heather Piper was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated and released.

According to Piper, she attempted to get an explanation for her violent beating from her attacker. However, the demand for a reason seemed to further infuriate the teen, who continued to pummel Piper before starting to cry and accusing her victim of calling her “ghetto” in the movie theater.

We need to understand this isn't about race.Teens of ALL races are out of control due to lack of respect & it's a crisis wrecking out future — Todd Mitchem (@ToddMitchem) October 1, 2017

Lawlessness is a huge thing. In SA a couple was attacked at a Drive through for asking the cat in front to move forward so they could pay — Akhona Carol (@AkhonaCarol) October 1, 2017

Poor woman. Special place in hell for those who speak during movie. — Crazy Otto (@CrazyOtto4) September 30, 2017

“She lost it. She started hitting me again and then started crying saying, ‘Well you called me ghetto.'”

Piper has admitted that it’s possible that she referred to the movie-interrupting teens as ghetto while she was trying to get them to quiet down inside the theater. The victim also added that she refused to fight back against the violent attack due to her status as a Colorado foster parent – according to Heather Piper, she feared losing her license.

Investigators are still seeking the teen allegedly involved in the movie theater assault, including combing through local surveillance footage that may have captured the parties involved in the Tuesday attack on film. The teens have not been identified, although the person who allegedly beat Heather Piper outside of the Colorado movie theater is described as African American, heavyset and between the ages of 16 and 20-years-old.

Heather Piper pictures,punched in the face outside cinema https://t.co/VHxWxJPI6i pic.twitter.com/yqzZFm8pem — infowe (@infowe) October 1, 2017

[Featured Image by StockLite/Shutterstock]