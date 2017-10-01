Kourtney Kardashian Posts A Kim Kardashian-Style Retro Pic As Her Fan Notices A Scandalous Detail

Kourtney Kardashian is not a stranger to posting hot pictures of herself on Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a very revealing picture of herself on Instagram. But her picture was really a picture of a picture. In a retro-style polaroid, which Kim Kardashian made famous, Kourtney Kardashian was wearing black lingerie and holding what seemed like a coffee mug. The Inquisitr had stated that Kim Kardashian had lent an’80s effect to many of her Instagram pictures. But her fans couldn’t really figure out how she did it. Fans would often post ask her on Instagram about the filter she used.

The publication Whowhatwear discussed how Kim Kardashian‘s fans could achieve the same effect in their pictures by using a photo editing app called VSCO and a filter (HB2). The Inquisitr had reported that Khloe Kardashian had also tried to copy the same effects on one of her Instagram pictures.

Kim Kardashian’s strange looking pictures had started a conversation about Instagram and what it can do for celebrities. The experts said that Kim was trying to use Instagram like an artist and that she tries to “play around with the negative space” in her pictures. This change in Kim’s pictures had occurred after the Paris robbery when she desperately needed an image makeover.

un pain au chocolat s'il vous plait A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 30, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

But that picture was not the only strange detail in Kourtney ‘s post. A fan spotted what looked like a marijuana grinder by her foot. x_dublife_x said: “Is that a marijuana grinder by her foot?!??!?!?!”

???? Gabanna's Mom ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

One can’t be sure if the fan is indeed right about that factoid. There were some fans who took a dig at her claim that she stays away from carbs. “What about gluten,” a fan joked.

There were other fans who commented on her relationship with “Momma moved on from her boy toy,” referring to her relationship with Younes Bendjima.

It’s true that people have been talking a lot about the viability of her relationship with someone who’s much younger than her. But it looks like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is determined to move on with her past with Scott Disick. Although, it’s true that she and Scott can never really truly move on, given that they have three kids together.

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian is trying to copy Kim Kardashian? Do you think she will get back with Scott Disick? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]