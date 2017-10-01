WWE News: Longtime WWE Star To Miss ‘Monday Night Raw’ For Only The Second Time In His 20-Year Career

Longevity is something that isn’t often there for everyone in the world of professional wrestling, but there are some stars who find a way to make a life out of living around the ring. Tomorrow night, a current WWE star is going to miss Monday Night Raw for just the second time in his entire career and that is something that simply doesn’t happen. It’s not like it is a bad thing, though, as Michael Cole has a very good reason for being away from the announce desk.

It’s going to be quite weird not hearing Michael Cole calling the action on Monday, and it is just ridiculous to think that he has only missed one show in 20 years. Well, his reason for being away from the action is that he’s going to attend his son’s wedding.

Now, with Cole not sitting there on Monday night, the big question has been – Who will replace him?

Those are some incredibly big shoes to fill, even just for one week. Taking the spot next to Corey Graves and Booker T will be Tom Phillips who is heading over from SmackDown Live for just a one-off appearance for Team Red as reported by the official website of WWE.

The promotion considers Michael Cole to be “The Voice of WWE,” and it is really hard to consider him anything different.

Cole started out his career as a backstage interviewer back in 1997 and he’s been through just about everything with the company. There was even a time he had a match at WrestleMania where he faced off with Jerry “The King” Lawler and ended up losing via submission.

Tom Phillips is going to make sure that he’s on top of his game on Raw this week as it’s going to be quite a big show. There are already two huge matches scheduled as rumors of a reunion for The Shield continue to swirl.

Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Monday Night Raw has a huge show planned for tomorrow night, but they’re going to have to do it without one of their key figures. Tom Phillips filling in at the announce desk will work out just fine, but it’s still going to be weird for a lot of fans. Michael Cole has every right to miss Raw for his son’s wedding, and he certainly deserves it for having such a great track record over the last 20 years.

