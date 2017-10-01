Amber Rose Engaged: Model Sparks Engagement Rumors After Flaunting Diamond Ring, Buying Beau A Promise Band

It’s only been a few months since rapper 21 Savage confirmed that Amber Rose is his woman. Now, the couple has already sparked engagement rumors after the 33-year-old model flaunted her diamond ring on Instagram and spending $50,000 on a ring for her boyfriend.

The Dancing with the Stars alum took to Instagram to share a story post of the big rock on her finger. There was no caption on the story photo, obtained by Daily Mail, but Rose only mysteriously teased fans by placing a smiling face with heart eyes emoji.

People have always expected the couple to tie the knot soon after only dating for several months. The two appear to be smitten with each other and being too touchy-feely at the 2017 Video Music Awards in August was proof. Amber Rose had also gushed about the “No Heart” rapper, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, implying that he’s the perfect man for her. In July, she posted a photo of her and 21 Savage along with a caption that explained how well he treats her.

At the same time, 21 Savage considers Amber an amazing woman who has a positive influence on his life. In July, he got candid in an interview with Real 92.3, confirming he’s dating the model and letting everyone know she treats him “like a king.”

Not only does the School Dance actress have praises for her beau but she also gave him a present – an eternity ring that will symbolize her love for him. As reported by TMZ, 21 Savage received an 18-karat gold promise ring as a surprise gift from Rose. The ring has 1,100 stones – a mix of white diamonds and red rubies that spell out “Loyalty 21.” IF & Co. jeweler created the $50,000 ring, which the “Bank Account” rapper wore to the VMAs, the report added.

Rose and 21 Savage have yet to confirm to their fans if there is an engagement. However, it looks like Rose is down with the idea as she has previously shared to TMZ just how in love she is and that she’s willing to marry him.

“Let’s talk about how much in love I am, how happy I am. I just got back from Atlanta. I’m in love, I’m happy. I wanna marry him, but we’ll see.”

If the rumors are real, the couple’s engagement comes only about seven months since Rose’s split from Val Chmerkovskiy, DWTS’ professional dancer. Amber was previously married to Wiz Khalifa, with whom she shares their son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz. Rose and Wiz Khalifa split in 2014 citing irreconcilable differences.

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images]