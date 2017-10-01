WWE Rumors: Huge Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Jinder Mahal, Could Remain Champion Until ‘WrestleMania 34’

It is evident that Jinder Mahal as the WWE Champion has not gone down well with the WWE Universe. His four-month reign as champion has been uninspired, repetitive, and forgettable. Mahal’s matches with both Orton and Nakamura have been anything but championship worthy. However, it turns out that Jinder Mahal could be a champion way longer than anticipated.

The latest WWE rumors suggest that backstage plans are to keep the title on Jinder Mahal until WrestleMania 34. The only change to the plan could be Jinder Mahal dropping the title at Hell in the Cell and retaking it in front of his home crowd during WWE’s upcoming tour of India. WWE is scheduled to tour India in early December.

Ever since Mahal won the Championship, there have been speculations that the move was in anticipation of WWE’s expansion in India. WWE had started an online merchandise store in India a few months back and is eyeing the Indian market with 1.3 billion people. Jinder Mahal losing right before the tour of India will just be a wasted opportunity, as reported by eWrestling News.

It is further rumored that WWE always wanted to keep the WWE Championship with Mahal until next year. It appears that unless Vince McMahon thinks otherwise, Jinder Mahal will remain the WWE champion until WrestleMania 34. Interestingly, Mahal has already surpassed the title reign of the likes of Ric Flair, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, and Mankind.

Jinder Mahal won the championship by defeating Randy Orton at Backlash 2017. Before that, he was considered a lower card wrestler who had lost all his matches since joining the main roster in 2011. Notably, he was released in 2014 and re-hired in 2016 mainly due to his improved physique. Experts consider Mahal’s reign as one of the worst in the modern history.

Jinder Mahal’s matches have been, at best, decent, mainly due to the involvement of The Singh Brothers. Poor material coupled with Mahal’s subpar mic skills has only made matters worse for him and the fans. His promo involving constipation jokes and borderline racial insults towards Shinsuke Nakamura is further enraging the fans. During one of the promos, the live audience had to resort to chanting “That’s too far.”

Jinder Mahal is scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura at the upcoming Hell in the Cell PPV. Fans can only hope that WWE officials will realize that Jinder Mahal is not championship material and put an end to his failed title reign.

[Featured Image by WWE]