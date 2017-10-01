‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Patient 6 Meets Father Stanislov, Is Burton’s Character Oscar’s Father?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of October 2 state that after Patient 6 (Steve Burton) escapes from the clinic in St. Petersburg, Russia, he is stranded in a strange environment without money and in urgent need of help. While roaming the streets of St. Petersburg, he meets the mysterious Father Stanislov (Rob Locke), who offers help.

Patient 6 might fear that Father Stanislov has ulterior motives, but he has no choice but to accept the stranger’s offer of assistance.

Father Stanislov Helps Patient 6

General Hospital spoilers, however, tease that Father Stanislov helps Patient 6. General Hospital buzz suggests that Stanislov could also play a role when Griffin (Matt Cohen) tries to rescue Ava from the clinic.

Ava got into trouble with the hospital management after she was caught trying to help Patient 6 escape. Doctor Klein suspected she had obtained information from Patient 6. He threatened to have her thrown out of the clinic if she does not hand over the information Patient 6 passed to her. Ava did not want to miss the chance to have her face restored so she handed over the phone number that Patient 6 gave her.

When Klein called the number, Port Charles’ Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) answered.

Doctor Klein comes down even harder on Ava after Patient 6 escapes because he believes that Ava played a role in the escape.

Is Steve Burton’s Character Oscar’s Father?

General Hospital rumors tease a shocking twist to Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) story. GH buzz teases that a bombshell about Oscar’s parentage could soon emerge. GH rumor suggests that Burton’s character could be the father of Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) new boyfriend.

Fans had previously speculated that Oscar’s father could be Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). However, GH writers appear to have abandoned the hints that led fans to that conclusion. Now fans suspect that Patient 6, who is on his way to Port Charles, could be Oscar’s father.

If Patient 6 is Oscar’s father, then his mother may decide to leave Port Charles when she learns that her son’s father has arrived in town. This could cause problems for Oscar and Josslyn. Oscar would want to meet his dad and get to know him while Josslyn would be hurt to learn that Oscar is leaving.

GH Comings And Goings

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 2 tease that Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) drops out of school while Molly (Haley Pullos) stays. Parker (Ashley Jones) anxiously awaits news whether she is receiving a tenure.

Parker and Kristina have issues to sort out. Kristina falls in love once again with Parker, but will Parker feel the same way?

Tommie Earl Jenkins plays the role of Dean Paulson, the head of the university. Bobo Chang plays the role of a university student.

Other new faces include Brad Lee Wind, who plays the role of a troublemaker, Vasca. Pat Frey plays the role of a member of the staff at the Russian clinic. The character would be watching over Ava (Maura West) at the clinic.

Chanelle Wang will probably play the role of a Man Landers’ fan. The character could stir trouble for Nathan.

Meanwhile, Ryan Paevey, who portrays Nathan on General Hospital, appears in the movie Harvest Love on Hallmark Channel at 9 p.m. ET, Saturday, September 30. He stars alongside Jen Lilley, who played Theresa Donovan on Days of Our Lives.

However, it isn’t expected that Paevey’s Harvest Love role will affect his role as Nathan on General Hospital.

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images]