NFL Suspends Bears’ Danny Trevathan For Vicious Hit On Packers’ Davante Adams

The Chicago Bears will be without a key player for the next two games. Bears’ inside linebacker Danny Trevathan has been suspended by the NFL for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver Davante Adams.

Yahoo Sports is reporting that the Chicago Bears will be facing the Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens without Trevathan. As one of the Bears’ defensive leaders, Danny Trevathan’s presence will be missed.

During Thursday night’s game between the Bears and Packers, Danny Trevathan appeared to launch himself (courtesy of the New York Times) at a defenseless Davante Adams. Fears of a Trevathan suspension instantly grew.

On the play, Davante Adams caught a pass from Aaron Rodgers near the end zone. As Adams was catching the football, he was met by two Chicago Bears defenders.

Danny Trevathan appeared towards Adams’ blindside in an effort to make a bruising hit, just not to the degree in which he actually hit Adams. The Packers’ medical staff came to Adams immediately. He would wind up in the hospital after the vicious hit by Trevathan.

The hit on Adams will not only cost the Bears linebacker two games, but there is also a strong possibility that the NFL will punish Trevathan with a fine.

Danny Trevathan has been suspended 2 games for a violation of @NFL player safety rules pic.twitter.com/gxFjYYU1EU — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) September 30, 2017

There is some difficulty determining Danny Trevathan’s intent. The Chicago Bears’ inside linebacker maintains that he was only attempting to make a football play (courtesy of ESPN) and that he is not a dirty player.

“I regret the level I hit him at. But you got to understand I had momentum, and I was just trying to make a play.”

The Bears’ defensive stalwart did his best to state his case. After making the tackle on Adams, Trevathan celebrated with his Bears teammates.

Trevathan’s jubilation appeared to rub several members of the Green Bay Packers the wrong way. Packers’ tight end Martellus Bennett was very vocal among the Packers players about the Davante Adams hit.

“What we thought was f***ed up was that he was celebrating that play. You get your a** kicked, you took a cheap shot, and you celebrate when a guy goes down. That’s what really pissed us off.”

What heightens the impact on Danny Trevathan’s hit is the fact that it took place as part of the Bears’ rivalry with the Packers, and it was on national television.

Danny Trevathan has been suspended 2 games for his hit on Davante Adams.@ShannonSharpe says Trevathan isn't dirty, but it was a dirty hit. pic.twitter.com/UwBXYHSDZg — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 30, 2017

The Chicago Bears will have to rely on John Timu and Christian Jones until Danny Trevathan returns from his suspension.

With Jerrell Freeman placed on injured reserve (courtesy of the Chicago Sun-Times) and Nick Kwiatkowski also ailing, the Bears find themselves in a bind. Timu and Jones have both been starters in the past. However, they were both on one of the Bears’ historically worst defensive units.

When Danny Trevathan returns, the Chicago Bears could conceivably be a 1-5 football team desperate for a win. The Bears will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]