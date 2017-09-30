Danielle Stislicki: Crime Show Reveals DNA Found In Missing Woman’s Case Matches That In Jogger Attack [Video]

It has been almost 10 months since Farmington Hills, Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki vanished without a trace after leaving her workplace last December. Her case has finally garnered the attention of a nationally syndicated crime show that revealed the DNA evidence gathered in a recent jogger attack matches that in Danielle’s case.

Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen examined Danielle’s case, interviewing the missing woman’s family and key players involved in the investigation.

According to the report, witnesses have come forward indicating they saw Danielle with a man the night she vanished. Her father, Rich Stislicki, told CWD that some people in the building where Danielle worked saw a car parked nearby that had its hood up.

The man under the hood seen talking to Danielle, according to CWD, was none other than Floyd Galloway Jr., a security guard that worked at the location.

Danielle’s mother, Ann Stislicki, told CWD that the married security guard would often “seek her out” by “walking around” Danielle’s office and by “showing up by her cubicle.” She said they believed Galloway’s interest in Danielle was simply an “innocent office crush,” noting that Danielle was “friendly with Floyd and that was it.”

Danielle Stislicki News: Man Finds Missing Woman’s Photo On Dating App #FindDani #DanielleStislicki https://t.co/9Kli0YiDqP — Cia Young (@ciayoungwriter) August 16, 2017

CWD notes that Galloway’s wife has undergone treatment for cancer and has been in and out of the hospital frequently.

Danielle Stislicki News: Person Of Interest In Missing Woman’s Case Hears 911 Park Attack Call While In Court https://t.co/EP0hHn16Ii via … — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) August 3, 2017

Livonia Police Chief Curtis Caid told CWD that Galloway was “the last person to be seen with Danielle…,” which raises “serious questions.”

Danielle’s family has described her as being overly kind and constantly wanting to help others, and revealed to CWD they suspect she may have given Galloway a ride home thinking his car had broken down. They believe he may have fooled Danielle and tried to take advantage of her and “things escalated…”

Galloway’s house has been searched several times with a mattress and some floorboards removed from the home. CWD reports that Galloway and his wife moved out of their Berkley residence and in with his in-laws during this time.

Elizabeth Newton, Galloway’s sister-in-law spoke to CWD, saying she’s known him for a decade and her family has “always loved him.” But when her family became angry with her for putting one of Danielle’s missing person posters on Facebook, she was suspicious, thinking they “knew something” that she didn’t. She decided to talk to police, who informed her that witnesses had seen Galloway and Danielle at his home and she hasn’t been seen since.

Galloway’s attorney, Jim Williams, told CWD his client had nothing to do with Danielle’s disappearance and was not involved in the attack on a female jogger in Livonia.

Floyd Galloway, the person of interest in the Danielle Stislicki case, in court on unrelated sexual assault charge. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/O1Qu6pUPmZ — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) August 1, 2017

Galloway has been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and assault with the intent to commit murder, in the unrelated case involving the jogger, according to the Detroit Free Press. The attack allegedly took place in September 2016 in Hines Park.

Chief Caid told CWD that after DNA from Danielle’s case and that of the female jogger was examined, “There was a match between the two cases… That was the right guy.”

Galloway has not been charged in Danielle’s case but is now behind bars awaiting trial for the Hines Park jogger attack, according to CWD. His bond has been set at $750,000.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,715, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,715.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]