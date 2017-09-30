Chicago Bears Rumors: Mitch Trubisky Likely Moving Into Starting Role As Mike Glennon Struggles

It could soon be Mitch Trubisky time for the Chicago Bears.

After a demoralizing loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night that included another poor performance from Mike Glennon, coach John Fox hinted that his team might be ready to turn the reins over to the rookie quarterback.

While Fox hasn’t directly said that Trubisky is moving into the starting position, the coach made it clear that the team was in need of some big changes.

“We need to make a lot of changes,” Fox said (via the team’s official website). “We’ll evaluate everything. We’ve got a lot of work to do here before we line up against Minnesota on Monday night and we’re going to look at everything.”

It seemed clear to those around the team that the Bears were ready to move to Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick who looked sharp in his preseason action. His ability to move inside the pocket and make plays with his legs also gives a much-needed dimension to a stagnant offense, the NFL website added.

If Mitch Trubisky does take over as starter, it may be more that Glennon lost the job than the rookie won it outright. Glennon has struggled with consistency as the Bears quarterback, with four turnovers against the Packers including a sack-fumble on a play when he had ample time to throw the ball away. He now has a total of eight turnovers on the season, tied with Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer for most in the league.

#Bears teammates have lost faith in Mike Glennon. It's time to turn to Mitchell Trubisky, writes @greggabe https://t.co/77BYu21DVb pic.twitter.com/6OZCvRArFv — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) September 29, 2017

Though the rumors indicate that the Chicago Bears are ready to move to Mitch Trubisky, it may not be a simple move. As the Chicago Tribune noted, the best-case scenario for Trubisky would be to learn slowly behind the steady veteran leadership of Mike Glennon, but those plans may fall by the wayside.

“But that ideal-world plan general manager Ryan Pace formulated hinged on Glennon being a reliable bridge to carry the Bears into the Trubisky era. Instead, planks continue falling into the canyon. Rapidly. One turnover at a time, the cables are fraying with an entire team now fearful of potential freefall.”

While the rumors are pointing to a big move for the Chicago Bears, the team has still not directly addressed whether Mitch Trubisky will be taking over as the starter, and they could have a little extra time to make a decision. After losing to the Packers on Thursday night, the Bears have 11 days before taking the field again on Monday Night Football.

