‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Can Jadis Be Redeemed? Pollyanna McIntosh Teases Scavenger Redemption

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers hint that Jadis might be capable of redemption. As fans recall, she betrayed Alexandria when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) showed up. It was a shock to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln,) but the group handled it. According to ComicBook.com, Pollyanna McIntosh teased that her group might be redeemed. What is in store for the Scavengers, sometimes referred to by their “on set nickname” of the Heapsters?

TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

Two months ago, the Inquisitr speculated that Jadis might switch sides once again. More recently, a follow-up article explained the reasons why this might happen. It seems that the actress that portrays Jadis might be giving away some clues confirming this theory.

The actress told the publication that Jadis has more respect for Rick than she does for Negan. However, when comparing the communities, Negan is the more frightening threat.

This actually sounds a lot like Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt.) He never had to fear Rick Grimes. However, he chose to side with the Saviors because he felt that was the only way to ensure his safety. Even though Jadis and Eugene are two different characters, one strong and the other weak, they seem to be coming from the same place. Plus, it is all about survival in the zombie apocalypse.

Some time ago, The Spoiling Dead Fans reported that the junkyard set looked deserted. This made fans wonder what happened to Jadis and the Scavengers. Where did the large community go and did it mean good things or bad things for Alexandria’s future? Even though there is no confirmation yet, some viewers believe Jadis will betray Negan.

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers confirm that Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom will defeat Negan and the Saviors. Since the Scavengers have a huge collection of weapons, they would make an excellent ally. Rick tried to partner with them before, but that obviously failed. However, something could happen that might change Jadis’ mind.

Remember, Jadis is all about keeping her people alive and doing what is best for them. She doesn’t care about Rick and Negan’s war. However, her group surviving and coming out on top is important to the leader.

Do we really know where Jadis stands? Season 8 premieres October 22 #TWD A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Jadis on The Walking Dead?

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for IMDb]