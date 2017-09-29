‘American Made’ After-Credits Scene: Is It Worth Staying To The End Of The Tom Cruise Action Movie?

Those who head out to see American Made this weekend will want to know if there’s an after-credits scene that will keep them in their seats to the very end of the 115-minute running time.

For those moviegoers who have never bothered to stay all the way to the end, the after-credits scene is a final short scene inserted after all the credits have ended. It usually serves to insert one final joke in comedies or introduce a new character or plot-line in movies that are part of a series (to the point that these scenes have become something of an expectation in superhero movies).

But with one-0ff action movies like American Made, especially historic ones, the frequency of after-credits scenes are not terribly consistent. The Tom Cruise movie is about an American airline pilot turned CIA operative in South America at the time that the brutal Medellin drug cartel was first forming, meaning it is not exactly ripe for a sequel.

So, is there an after-credits scene in American Made?

According to AfterCredits, a site that compiles all of the movies that include scenes after the credits have ended, there is nothing to see either during the credits or afterward.

There may not be too big of an audience looking to see if there’s an after-credits scene in American Made. Despite having Tom Cruise in the leading role, reviews and early projections for the movie do not look great, especially against It and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Deadline predicted that American Made would make around $15 million in its opening weekend, putting it in third place for the week and an overall disappointing start — especially for a Tom Cruise action movie. It’s not clear if this is a sign that Cruise is not the box office stalwart he once was or simply that the movie is opening against two particularly strong draws during a time of year that is not known for drawing in big crowds.

But even there is no after-credit scene in American Made, there is at least one small advantage — an early jump for moviegoers to get heading toward the exits.

