O.J. Simpson May Be Released From Prison Sunday, Plans To Buy A New iPhone And Return To Florida

After nine years behind bars at the Lovelock Correctional Center, the Juice could be back on the loose as early as this coming Sunday.

As many will recall, the former NFL athlete was convicted on robbery and kidnapping charges in 2008. People reports that the now 70-year-old was arrested in 2007 after he and five other men robbed two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas hotel. The following year, Simpson went on trial and was sentenced to a term of nine to 33 years in prison. After serving the shorter end of the sentence, he was granted parole in July of this year.

ABC News states that the earliest that O.J. could be released from his Las Vegas prison cell would be this coming Sunday, October 1. But since the prison usually staffs less workers on Sundays, it is likely that Simpson will have to wait a few more days before he is set free.

Upon release, People reports that Simpson wishes to return back to his Florida home but he may be stuck in Vegas for a bit as he will need to file the proper paperwork to request the permanent move.

O.J.’s lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, said that his client wants to enjoy the simple things in life following his prison time according to ABC News. In addition to wanting to spend time with his family, LaVergne told press that Simpson can’t wait to be able to enjoy steak and seafood again.

#OJSimpson‘s lawyer says the former football star will be moving to Florida when he’s paroled https://t.co/7n91cq1a10 pic.twitter.com/2M4t1wbzCj — ABC6 (@wsyx6) September 29, 2017

“I spoke to him. He’s going to get the latest iPhone… So he wants to enjoy those very simple pleasures, and he wants to do that in Florida,” his attorney stated.

Simpson was unanimously granted parole by four members of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners according to Sports Illustrated. But when he finally steps free from prison next month, O.J. will be forced to live a restricted life. Under the terms of the parole, he will need to meet regularly with his parole officer while writing monthly reports on his life developments.

Additionally, SI goes on to say that he will be barred from traveling without permission and will need to take random drug and alcohol tests. With proper reason, Simpson’s parole officer also has permission to search his belongings without a warrant at any point in time.

Simpson was famously tried for the brutal murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995. With Robert Kardashian as his lawyer, Simpson was acquitted of the crimes and set free.

[Featured Image by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images]