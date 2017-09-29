‘Sex And The City’ Is Officially Over: Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms Third Movie Is Not Happening

Sex and the City 3 is dead. After years of back and forth regarding the status of the long-awaited third SATC movie sequel, longtime star Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the devastating news to Extra. Parker revealed that her days as Carrie Bradshaw are officially done, but she made it clear that the demise of the Sex and the City franchise was not her idea.

“It’s over,” Parker told Extra of SATC.

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.”

Sarah Jessica Parker added that she is sad for fans of the franchise that have been waiting more than seven years for another installment of the adventures of New Yorkers Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte.

“It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie,” Parker said.

Sarah Jessica Parker should have listened to the wisdom of her TV and movie leading man, Chris Noth. The actor who portrayed Mr. Big in the TV and movie series predicted the franchise’s demise years ago. After the release of the second Sex and the City movie, Noth famously told red carpet reporters that SATC was done.

“It’s over,” he said. “The franchise is dead. The press killed it.”

Noth elaborated on the future of Sex and the City two years later, saying he thought the stories of the characters had been played out.

“I think it’s kind of over,” Noth told Celebuzz in 2012. “I don’t think anyone else in the crowd wants to do it. You get the feeling we did everything we could with it.”

But just like her starry-eyed Sex and the City character, Parker remained a champion for a third movie and the abilities of longtime SATC scribe Michael Patrick King. Sarah Jessica Parker had long said she believed the series had “one more story to tell.”

But not everyone wanted to tell one more story. Many Sex and the City fans are blaming Kim Cattrall for the scrapped movie plans. There have been rumors that Cattrall made outrageous demands while in talks for the third SATC movie and that she refused to sign on for another sequel unless Warner Bros. promised to develop other movie projects for her. After Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed that Sex and the City 3 will not be happening, Cattrall defended herself against haters who blamed her for phony “demands” that sunk the SATC ship.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline ????storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Sarah Jessica Parker starred in the TV version of Sex and the City alongside Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon for six seasons, from 1999 to 2004, on HBO. The foursome went on to reprise their roles in the big screen films Sex and the City(2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010).

Take a look at one of the most memorable scenes from the original Sex and the City movie below.

[Featured Image by Alastair Grant/AP Images]