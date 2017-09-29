Lynda Carter Tells James Cameron To ‘Stop It’ With ‘Wonder Woman’ Jabs, Says He Doesn’t Understand Character

Lynda Carter has had enough of James Cameron and his unsolicited “diss” of Wonder Woman. Carter, who famously played the iconic female DC Comics superhero in the 1970s TV series of the same name, called out Cameron on Facebook after he criticized the favorable reviews director Patty Jenkins’ recent Wonder Woman film received.

In an interview with the Guardian, James Cameron, the Academy Award-winning director behind Titanic and the science fiction epic Avatar, called the updated Wonder Woman character an “objectified icon” and described the hit film, which starred Gal Gadot, as “a step backwards.” Cameron also pointed to his own character, Sarah Connor of the Terminator franchise, as a more positive female protagonist.

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided,” Cameron said. “She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie, but, to me, it’s a step backwards.”

It didn’t take long for the original TV Wonder Woman to fire back at James Cameron for his “ill-advised” remarks.

“STOP dissing WW,” Carter, who played Wonder Woman on the 70s live-action series, wrote in a post directed to Cameron. “You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women–we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill-advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron–because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So–STOP IT.”

You can see Lynda Carter’s fiery Facebook post to James Cameron below.

James Cameron has not responded to Lynda Carter’s open post to him, and he also has not backed down on his original Wonder Woman comments. James told the Hollywood Reporter he stands by his commentary about Gal Gadot’s incarnation of Diana Prince, although he admitted his original statements may have been a bit “simplistic.”

“I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting,” Cameron told THR of Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

“She’s absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that’s not breaking ground. They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the 60s. As much as I applaud Patty directing the film and Hollywood, uh, ‘letting’ a woman direct a major action franchise, I didn’t think there was anything groundbreaking in Wonder Woman.”

Many Wonder Woman fans are up in arms over James Cameron’s comments. Cameron was slammed on social media for his remarks about the beloved female superhero. In addition to Lynda Carter, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins took to social media to call out James Cameron for his remarks, saying his “inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, is not surprising” because he is not a woman.

But she made her feelings on the subject clear.

“There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman.”

Carter, who played the Amazonian princess on TV from 1975 to 1979, has long described her iconic character as empowering. Earlier this year, Lynda Carter told Entertainment Weekly she gets tired of hearing that Wonder Woman’s costume was “exploitive.” Lynda joked that her character’s costume was no more “exploitive” than the sock in Superman’s pants. Lynda Carter also said she hoped Gal Gadot’s updated Wonder Woman would be a whole new way to empower women.

You can see Lynda Carter as the original TV Wonder Woman in the video below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]