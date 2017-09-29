‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Star Karla Souza Discusses Major Arc In Season 4

How to Get Away with Murder returned for Season 4, picking up right where Season 3 left off when Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch) was killed. Karla Souza talks about the premiere episode and what the revelations would mean for the rest of the season.

If How to Get Away with Murder Season 3’s big question is “Who killed Wes?” Season 4 would be about “Where is Laurel’s baby?” Episode 1 revealed that Laurel decided to keep her baby with Wes, despite telling his father that she had an abortion weeks ago. She is due to deliver the baby five months from now.

However, in a surprising twist at the end of the premiere episode, there was a three-month flash forward. Laurel wakes up in a hospital bed only to realize that her baby is no longer in her tummy. She is surrounded by some nurses and Frank (Charlie Weber), who is creepily smiling at her. A wave of panic washed over her as Frank will not tell her where her baby is. Frank tries to reassure her that everything will be okay, via TV Line. It leaves the viewers wondering if Laurel lost her baby, or if she has it, where is it and who took it?

In an interview with TV Line, Souza shared her reaction when she learned about the baby story arc and how things are going to be this season. Her reaction to what showrunner Pete Norwalk shared with her about her character also teases about the drama Laurel will have to go through.

“Poor woman. You guys are really putting her through the wringer here,” she thought.

The baby storyline is going to be a huge turn for Laurel, who’s been doing things to avenge Wes. In HTGAWM Episode 1, it was also revealed that she knows her father (Esai Morales) killed Wes when she typed a message “Why did you kill Wes?” only to delete and send a fake “love you too!” text. Souza said Laurel has a big suspicion against her father, and she told him about her pregnancy to check how much he knows about her life. As it seems that her father did not know it yet, she lied about getting an abortion.

OMG levels have gone up! ???? #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/Qm0dGGeOVm — How To Get Away ABC (@HowToGetAwayABC) September 29, 2017

How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]