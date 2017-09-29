Beyonce Returns To Music Scene With ‘Mi Gente’ Remix, Pledges Profits To Relief Efforts

Beyonce made a surprise return to the music scene — and for a good cause. The Lemonade hitmaker just dropped her first single since giving birth in June and showcased her impressive Spanish skills.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old mother of three released the remix version of the bi-lingual hit, “Mi Gente.” Beyonce teamed up with J Balvin and Willy Williams, adding her powerful vocals to the Spanish track.

The curvaceous beauty took to Instagram and gave her fans a glimpse of her latest track. Beyonce celebrated the release of “Mi Gente” remix with a montage of bright photographs of herself, twerking along to the song.

In the snaps, Beyonce rocked a multi-colored striped dress accentuated by an Off-White brand belt. The singer also opted for a curly hairdo and accessorized with round-framed sunglasses.

Beyonce then revealed in her caption that she will be donating all proceeds of “Mi Gente” remix to hurricane and earthquake relief efforts, particularly in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and other affected Caribbean islands.

The singer also shared the track on her official website and encouraged her fans to help the victims in any way they can.

Beyonce even listed several organizations where people could send their donations, including UNICEF Disaster Relief, TIDAL X BROOKLYN, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, and more.

I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

This is not the first time Beyonce showcased her Spanish skills in a song. In 2016, the “Crazy In Love” singer made headlines for her flawless rendition of “Irreplaceable” in Spanish.

She also has Latin collaborations with Shakira for “Beautiful Liar” and Alejandro Fernandez for “Amor Gitano.”

With Beyonce’s latest contribution to “Mi Gente,” many were convinced that the song will propel to the top spot, similar to the “Despacito” remix featuring Justin Bieber.

The original version of “Mi Gente” without Beyonce has been at the 19th spot on the Hot 100 chart for two weeks now.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Meanwhile, Beyonce’s husband, JAY-Z, is also extending his help to the victims of earthquakes and hurricanes. The rapper’s streaming service, Tidal, announced that it will bring their donations to Puerto Rico on October 7.

A cargo plane will reportedly carry the 200,000 pounds of supplies, including batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, water, and feminine hygiene products.

Tidal also encouraged their users to donate unopened supplies to 19 designated locations in New York for future relief efforts.

Aside from that, the streaming giant will also host a benefit concert on October 17. Some of the biggest names in the music industry are expected to perform, including Fat Joe, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Remy Ma, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, Fifth Harmony, Iggy Azalea, Willow Smith, and of course, JAY-Z.

Beyonce, on the other hand, is not listed as a performer on Tidal’s official website.

[Featured Image by Daniela Vesco/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images]