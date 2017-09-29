‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: New Teaser Trailer Reveals Rick Grimes Not The Only One With A Speech

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease “All-Out War.” In the first trailer that was released at Comic-Con, fans were treated to the beginning of Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) speech. In the newest teaser, find out the rest of what he said. Also, discover what other character is giving their people a pep talk of their own.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

According to ComicBook, a new teaser trailer for The Walking Dead Season 8 was released. In the clip, Rick continues his speech to get his people prepared for war. However, he isn’t the only one with some powerful words to share.

Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan,) who is the new leader at Hilltop, is also encouraging her community. Maggie urges Hilltop to keep having faith in each other. She truly believes if they can hold onto that, then the future is theirs.

They are two different leaders with two different kinds of community members. However, they have one goal and that is to gain independence and freedom. To live a life that isn’t dictated by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

Alexandria knows what this feels like. However, Hilltop has been under Negan’s thumb for quite a long time. It is why they need encouragement and inspiration from Maggie, while Rick is gearing his people up with fighting words.

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that there will be a lot of explosions and gunfire. However, the battle won’t last several years like one might expect. As the Inquisitr previously reported, showrunner Scott Gimple confirmed when it will end. Expect victory to be achieved by the season finale.

TWD spoilers also reveal that Rick Grimes will give Negan an ultimatum. This should be an interesting turn of events. Last season, it was the other way around. Only time will tell how the villain will react to be given choices. What does Alexandria have that will force Negan to make a decision? He doesn’t seem like the type of man that negotiates easily, that’s for sure.

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on October 22.

