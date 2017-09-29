‘Stranger Things’ Might Last For More Than Four Seasons, EP Weighs In On The Show’s Fate

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer revealed the series would end after four seasons. This time, Ross and Matt Duffer together with Shawn Levy, the show’s executive producer, revealed Stanger Things might go beyond four seasons.

In one interview, Levy revealed he heard heart breaks in Netflix’s headquarters when the Duffer brothers revealed Stranger Things is a four-season thing. He also received phone calls from the actors’ agencies after the announcement. He went on to clarify their plans for the series.

“The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”

Ross Duffer also explained why they were aiming for four seasons. According to him, the story will not be wrapped up in the current season. He also explained, Stranger Things Season 2 will have a satisfying end although there would still be danger.

“There’s too much to deal with in one more season. If we’re able to, there will be at least four, there could be more.”

Ross revealed they don’t want to stretch credibility, and there will come a point where people would start asking why they did not leave Hawkins. Stranger Things, according to him, was not intended to last for seven seasons. Matt Duffer added they had a meeting with Netflix after Stranger Things became a success.

“After it became successful, we had one of those big meetings with Netflix over dinner and they were like ‘We don’t want this going on that long.'”

Matt reiterated how supportive Netflix has been with the series. As for when Stranger Things will end, According to Matt, it would be stupid to provide the end date for the series since they can’t tell when the series will end as of now.

As for what the series creators have in store for Stranger Things Season 2, Noah Schnapp who plays the role of Will revealed some clues. According to him, the season will start with Will having Upside Down visions. A “shadow monster” which looks like an arachnid will be part of those visions.

Matt Duffer explained they wanted a different creature from Season 1’s demogorgon. He revealed their reference for the demogorgon was Jaws. For Season 2, they wanted “something more sentient and a “big thing in the sky.”

The “shadow monster” will be the big threat in the upcoming season and according to Ross, the big reveal on why and how the creature concerns everyone won’t be clear until the latter part of the series. Matt also revealed their inspiration for the new big bad in Stranger Things Season 2 is from the horror classics.

