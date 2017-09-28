Jenelle Evans Takes Major Aim At Nathan Griffith, Says She’s Glad Kaiser Has David Eason In His Life

Jenelle Evans fired major shots at her former fiance, Nathan Griffith, on Instagram just days after marrying her now-husband, David Eason.

After tying the knot with Eason on Saturday, September 23, the Teen Mom 2 star shared an image of herself and her middle son, 3-year-old Kaiser, the son of Griffith, on Instagram, and in her message to the child, she took aim at his father in a big way.

Speaking to Kaiser, Jenelle Evans said she was glad to have the toddler in her life and noted that he always wants her attention. She then suggested that Nathan Griffith doesn’t give him the attention he deserves before making it clear that her husband has stepped into the daddy role.

“I’m glad you have someone like David and our family to give you the love you need to grow up and show the same love to your own family some day,” she wrote in the September 28 post.

Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith haven’t been on the best of terms in recent months, but despite that, Griffith chose to allow their son to attend her wedding, even though it was supposed to be his scheduled visitation with the child. As Griffith explained to Real Mr. Housewife earlier this week, he was trying to be decent and start a pattern of a more positive co-parenting relationship between himself and Evans.

In response to Jenelle Evans’ online diss, several fans and followers of the Teen Mom 2 star said that she should grow up and stop making petty remarks against the father of her children. Others encouraged her to change the record and be the better person.

As fans of Jenelle Evans may have heard, Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris, filed for emergency custody of Kaiser earlier this month and suggested that the toddler may be involved in an abusive situation at Evans’ home in North Carolina. She also said that Evans had allegedly tested positive for marijuana at the time of her daughter Ensley’s arrival in January.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]