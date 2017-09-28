Disney Releases 2018 U.S. Military Rates For ‘Armed Forces Salute’ Specials On Resorts And Tickets

Fall has only just begun, but a lot of people are already looking forward to their Walt Disney World and Disneyland vacations in 2018. Some trips have already been booked and discounts are sure to drop soon, but Disney is beginning to have things roll out for next year. Early on Thursday morning, it was the moment a lot of people have been waiting for as the United States military rates have finally been released.

These military rates are fantastic for helping honor the great men and women who serve the United States with discounted rates to Walt Disney World. On Thursday, the official website of Disney released their rates for specially priced theme park tickets in 2018.

For next year, two ticket types are being offered in the Armed Forces Salute and must be used sometime between Jan. 1, 2018, and Dec. 19, 2018.

4-Day Military Promotional Ticket – $226 plus tax (Purchase now through Dec. 15, 2018)

5-Day Military Promotional Ticket – $246 plus tax (Purchase now through Dec. 16, 2018)

The great thing about these tickets is that the Park Hopper option is included which allows everyone to visit all four parks as often as they’d like. The Memory Maker can also be purchased for just $98, which is a huge savings on the regular price.

There are also discounted resort room specials at Walt Disney World for the Armed Forces Salute in 2018 as shown on the official website. Military personnel must book by Dec. 19, 2018, for resort stays between these dates to get the discount.

Jan. 1 – March 24, 2018

April 6 – Dec. 19, 2018

Guests looking for pricing can contact Disney directly for different rates throughout 2018. Some resorts are excluded from these discounts.

Disneyland is also offering up the Armed Forces Salute for guests visiting California as well. There are also two options for those parks as well and they can be purchased beginning Nov. 1, 2017, through Dec. 16, 2018, and can be used Jan. 1 through March 22 and April 9 through Dec. 19 in 2018.

3-Day Ticket – $168 plus tax

4-Day Ticket – $188 plus tax

In addition to tickets, Disneyland is also offering up discounted rates at any of the three resort hotels on property. The rates are valid for most nights on the same dates as the tickets, but there are some blockout dates.

Guests looking for pricing can contact Disney directly for different rates throughout 2018.

Things to remember for Disney Military rates

Many usually have a lot of questions as to who these military rates apply to, and My Mickey Vacation Travel broke it down perfectly as to who falls into which category. All Disney military discounts are available for those who are on active duty, retired, or 100 percent disabled.

Eligible service members are active or retired members of the United States Military which includes the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The spouses of military personnel do also qualify for these rates with the presentation of valid and active U.S. Military IDs.

Park tickets are tax exempt if guests purchase them on a military base before visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland.

Valid military identification must be presented to receive these rates.

A maximum of six Disney Military rate tickets may be purchased by an eligible service member or their spouse, and one of those tickets must be used by either of those guests.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland know that millions of people visit their theme parks every single year, and discounts are usually offered at different times. Being able to give something more back to the men and women of the United States Military, though, is a great thing as everyone knows that time home and with family is always important. These 2018 rates in the “Armed Forces Salute” are great deals and well worth the wait until today’s release.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]