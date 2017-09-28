Kris Jenner Teases ‘KUWTK’ Grandkids Spinoff Amid Pregnancy Revelations

Kris Jenner is discussing the possibility of a Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff starring her grandchildren amid reports her daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant while Kim Kardashian is allegedly expecting another baby via a surrogate.

The Kardashian matriarch spoke out about potentially producing yet another KUWTK spinoff for E! that would follow the lives of her grandkids, and appeared to suggest that she’d be willing to put the children on TV – one day.

“I think it’s a little too early to start thinking about them,” Jenner said when asked about another possible Keeping Up with the Kardashians kids spinoff in a new interview with Variety, admitting that having her grandkids front and center on their own reality show would be “pushing the envelope” right now.

“They’re amazing and when they’re around they are in the show,” she continued, seemingly hinting that she would be open to the idea of a spinoff for the Kardashian kids, but just not right now. “I think it’s a little too early for them to have any kind of spinoff.”

But while it might be a little too soon for the Kardashian kids to have a spinoff of their own right now, Kris also teased in the new interview that she’s always open to the idea of creating a new show about her famous family amid the recent pregnancy bombshells from her kids.

“We’re just really enjoying the success of Life of Kylie, so that’s kind of where we are at right now and just enjoying that for a second. That’s kind of how it works,” Kris said when asked about producing another series following the end of Kylie’s E! show, shortly after Khloe joked that the 20-year-old is her mom’s new favorite following all her recent successes.

“We don’t do a spinoff every single season, so we’ll see. There’s always a spinoff,” Jenner then coyly teased of a new show.

But while KUWTK fans may have to wait a few years to see the growing brood of Kardashian kids, Kris’s grandchildren, land their own reality show, there’s no doubting that there’s plenty of offspring to appear in any possible new spin-off series’.

Kris already has six grandchildren and is rumored to have three more on the way.

❤❤ #family #love #myeverything #Repost @kimkardashian ・・・ Some of my fave people A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 2, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Kris’s eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian is mom to seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while Jenner’s only son Rob Kardashian is dad to 10-month-old daughter Dream with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

Kim Kardashian has two kids with husband Kanye West, four-year-old North and one-year-old Saint, and is reportedly expecting her third child via a surrogate according to a recent report by People.

TMZ then claimed earlier this week that 20-year-old Kylie and her half-sister Khloe are both currently pregnant and expecting what will be both of their first children.

Kylie’s thought to be pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby while the father of Khloe’s alleged unborn child is her boyfriend of around one year, basketball player Tristan Thompson.

But despite the various reports claiming they’re both pregnant, neither KUWTK star have publicly confirmed or denied whether or not they’re actually pregnant just yet.

Would you tune in to another Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff produced by Kris Jenner starring Khloe, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s kids?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Kardashian/Jenner Apps]