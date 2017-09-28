‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason And Drew Face Off; Will Steve Burton’s Jason Back Down?

Steve Burton is back on General Hospital, and it would only be a matter of time before he and Billy Miller’s Jason Morgan (who might be his brother Drew Quartermaine) would see each other. Sam and Jason are preparing for their future, but Sam will face a major conflict once Burton’s Jason returns. Will Jason back down when he sees Sam and Drew being content with each other?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Burton’s Jason, currently Patient Six, might just turn out to be the real deal. Patient Six is being treated at a Russian facility as of now after he was shot and fell into the water. His interaction with Ava Jerome (Maura West) provides some clues with regard to his true identity. One of which is his connection to Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Patient Six gave Ava a phone number, which she revealed to Dr. Klein. When Dr. Klein called it, Sonny, who is like a brother to Jason, answered on the other end, via Hollywood Life. Patient Six is now on the loose, and he is possibly heading back to Port Charles.

In Port Charles, Sam (Kelly Monaco) is enjoying some happy moments with Jason (Drew) as they plan for the future. She believes that they will have a safe life together with their kids. However, when the Jason twins are revealed, she will be left with questions about the life they’ve lived in the past years. Meanwhile, Burton’s Jason has no idea about his twin brother, and it would be a huge hit that Drew has taken his place as Sam’s husband and Little Jake’s father. There will surely be chaos under the circumstances. But General Hospital spoilers tease that eventually, upon seeing Sam and Drew being content with their current life, Jason might just back down, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Steve played Jason for a long time until 2012, then Billy took over when the character was recast in 2014. Fans have loved Billy’s portrayal of the role but many are also excited that Burton is back.

General Hospital airs on weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC. Stay tuned for more updates.

