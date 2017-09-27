Megyn Kelly Asks Jane Fonda About Plastic Surgery And The Actress Has No Interest In The Question

Over the years, Jane Fonda has been able to turn heads and get people talking. Even as recently as the 2017 Emmy Awards, the actress had media outlets and social media buzzing over what many described as her age-defying looks. In the past, Fonda has been open about the fact that she has had plastic surgery, however, on Wednesday, while visiting Megyn Kelly Today, it seems that the last thing the actress wanted to discuss was any work she may have had done.

On September 27, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford visited with Megyn Kelly in order to discuss their latest movie collaboration, Our Souls at Night, and as E! News reports, one of the questions that the talk show host had for the actress was about her past plastic surgery.

The discussion about plastic surgery began when Kelly told Fonda that she has long “been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically.” While the actress thanked the other woman for her comments, the talk show host did not stop there. Instead, she continued by pointing out that Jane Fonda has had some work done and then asking her why the actress has said in the past that she is not proud of having gone through with plastic surgery.

In response to the question, Jane Fonda came back with a question of her own. The actress asked Megyn Kelly if she “really want to talk about that now.” While Fonda has previously explained her thoughts on having gone through with plastic surgery, while on Megyn Kelly Today, it was clear that she had no desire to discuss the past, and was instead there to talk about her new movie with Robert Redford.

Rather than back off of the topic of looks, Megyn Kelly proceeded to tell Jane Fonda that “one of the things people think about when they look at you is how amazing you look.” This led to the actress once more thanking the host for the compliment, and then telling her that it is all due to taking care of herself, having good posture, and even having a good attitude. However, from there, Jane Fonda brought the discussion back around to why she and Robert Redford were there in the first place, by saying, “let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery.”

Although Megyn Kelly may have been looking for some kind of discussion on the plastic surgery that Jane Fonda has had in the past, it was clear the actress was there to talk about her latest movie and her work with Robert Redford. For fans of Fonda and Redford, their new movie, Our Souls at Night, releases in theaters on September 29.

