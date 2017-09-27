Chip and Joanna Gaines On The Verge Of A Split? The Real Reason ‘Fixer Upper’ Is Ending

Chip and Joanna Gaines shocked the entertainment world when they announced the end of their hit renovation show Fixer Upper. The decision comes at the height of the show’s popularity and left many wondering if Chip and Joanna’s marriage is in serious trouble. Are HGTV’s renovation stars on the brink of a split?

According to Washington Post, Chip and Joanna have encountered a host of challenges over the years, from law suits to attacks on their religious beliefs. In 2016, Chip and Joanna fought a neighborhood business in court after the owner accused them of blocking his parking lot. This year, Chip came under fire after his former business partners claim he defrauded them by buying their shares at a reduced cost days before announcing HGTV had picked up Fixer Upper. The pair has also fought criticism about their conservative religious ideals, especially from the LGBTQ community.

As if that isn’t enough, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ schedule was also stretched thin by their multiple business. In addition to starring on Fixer Upper, the two operated a design and remodeling business, a construction crew, and their property business called Magnolia Homes. They also own their own retail center, Magnolia Market, and just launched a new line of products with Target.

Thank you all for watching, caring and cheering us on these past few years. We are overwhelmed by your support and your kindness. You have become a part of our story forever. Season 5 of Fixer Upper is scheduled to start airing in November and we really have saved the best for last! (To see the full announcement about our finale season, click the link in my profile) A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

With their lives moving at break-neck speeds, Chip and Joanna finally decided to pull the plug on their hit show. Given how Fixer Upper is the highest rated show on HGTV, the decision to end it after 5 seasons left fans wondering what was going on behind the scenes. This, of course, isn’t the first time their marriage has come under fire.

Romper reports that the couple almost broke up only six months into their marriage. In his upcoming book, Chip revealed that he enrolled in a language program in Mexico after tying the knot with Joanna. The move didn’t go over well with Joanna, who was left behind in Waco to take care of his businesses. She eventually gave Chip an ultimatum to return home or break up with her and he wisely opted to come home.

Reveal number 11 today! This makes me happy… and so do these stairs ❤️ #fixerupper A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 14, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT

While we wait to see what happens, People reports that Chip believes his marriage will stand the test of time. In a recent post on social media, Chip assured fans that breaking up with Joanna will never happen and that their marriage is rock solid.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are currently filming the fifth and final season of Fixer Upper.

[Featured Image by HGTV]