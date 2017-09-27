Actors Say Lyle And Erik Menendez Should Be Released From Prison, Murder Was A Crime Of Passion

The stars of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders are speaking out about the 1989 murder that shocked the nation. The brothers were convicted of killing their parents, but the actors of the series believe that the brothers deserve parole because what they did was “understandable” given the situation.

According to the Daily Mail, Gus Halper (Erik Menendez), Miles Gaston Villanueva (Lyle Menendez), and Edie Falco (Leslie Abramson) believe California should release the brothers, as the murder was a crime of passion.

The Menendez brothers shot their parents Jose, 45, and Kitty, 47, while they watched television on August 20, 1989. Jose was shot in the back of the head and died instantly. Kitty tried to get away and was found in the hallway shot in the arms, chest, and face.

While both Lyle and Erik were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole, the actors on the show have expressed sympathy for the cold-blooded murderers and believed they should get parole. The brothers first blamed the mob on the murders, then later admitted they shot their parents. However, they claimed it was in self-defense after years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

Lolita Davidovich, the actor who plays Kitty Menendez, believes that the Menendez brothers should get parole. She thinks they immediately regretted shooting their parents. She added that the act was “stupid, immature, and so tragic.” The action effectively ended not only their parents’ lives but their own as well.

“The male brain doesn’t form fully until the mid to late 20s – and they were kids. So the reality for them and expectations and the father’s philosophy and it was a total warped reality. These boys deserve a lot of empathy,” Davidovich explained.

Edie Falco, who plays criminal defense attorney Leslie Abramson, said she felt like the brothers’ retaliation after years of abuse “made perfect sense” to her. She firmly believes that it doesn’t matter what they did, as the world knows about that. The real story is why they did it.

The actors playing the brothers, Miles Gaston Villanueva (Lyle Menendez) and Gus Halper (Erik Menendez), believe that the brothers deserve empathy. Their reasoning is because they suffered so much abuse for 18 years that they snapped and killed their parents.

Villanueva pointed out the brothers know they made a huge mistake and would take it all back if they could.

Halper said they want people to start caring about him and understand why they felt killing their parents was the only way to protect themselves.

Do you agree with the actors’ assessment of the Menendez brothers? Do you think Erik and Lyle Menendez should be paroled?

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders airs Tuesday evenings at 10/9 p.m. on NBC.

