Backstage News On Plans For Enzo Amore And The WWE Cruiserweight Title Moving Forward

Enzo Amore shocked the WWE Universe when he pulled off the upset last Sunday at No Mercy when he defeated Neville to win the Cruiserweight Championship. Amore used a heel tactic to win the title and he became even more annoying.

As recapped by WWE.com, Enzo Amore celebrated his title win this past Monday on Raw. Amore insulted the former champion and the entire 205 Live roster. Even the fans in attendance were clearly annoyed with Amore being in the main event segment of Monday Night Raw. Neville came out looking pissed off and he proceeded to beat up the champion.

The former “King of the Cruiserweights” brutally attacked Enzo Amore by throwing him all over the ring and in the outside. Neville finished Amore off with a Super Kick and the Red Arrow as the show went off the air. However, the suffering of Amore did not end there as a surprise WWE superstar made his way to the ring.

Braun Strowman came out after the show ended and he proceeded to give Enzo Amore an emphatic running powerslam. Strowman left to cheers and he instructed the rest of the 205 Live superstars to beat Amore more. The entire 205 Live roster went on to beat Amore with punches and kicks before Mustafa Ali hit a 450 Splash and Tony Nese gave him a stiff running knee strike.

Enzo Amore came out of 205 Live on Tuesday in crutches but he continued to brag about his “no-touch clause” wherein all the cruiserweights won’t get a shot at his championship because they put their hands on him. Amore also made it clear that Neville is not going to get his rematch because of his brutal attack.

However, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Still Real To Us) pointed out that Neville will eventually get another shot at Enzo Amore. The current WWE Cruiserweight champion is set to feud with either Rich Swann or Cedric Alexander or even both superstars before Neville. Meltzer also noted that the WWE is going to find a way to void Amore and his “no-touch” clause.

“Well, it leads to Enzo against Neville. This is probably a way to delay it a couple of months and maybe Enzo will work with Rich Swann first because that was one of the guys he insulted. Or maybe someone else, maybe Cedric, he did insult Cedric as well. And it’s a way to keep Neville from getting a shot for a while so when he gets it, it’s a bigger deal.”

According to Sportskeeda, one of the potential ways to remove the “no-touch” clause is to name an authority figure or a general manager for 205 Live. Having a general manager easily resolves the problem but the WWE has to find the right guy for the job to make it happen.

Nevertheless, the WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis. Enzo Amore might lose the title next week or he might even hold it for a year if he can get people interested in the cruiserweight division. Cageside Seat reports that Amore boosted the viewership for 205 Live last week but it came back to normal this week.

