WWE Bringing Back Top Authority Figure If Ratings For ‘Monday Night Raw’ Continue To Decline

The ratings for Monday Night Raw is slowly declining again with the NFL season taking charge every second day of the week. The WWE has always struggled during the football season but they always have something on their sleeve to keep the ratings from totally plummeting.

According to TV By The Numbers, the NFL regular season remained king of Monday nights as it garnered a total of 13.7 million viewers and a 5.1 rating. Monday Night Raw, on the other hand, had a total of 3.1 million viewers in the first and second hours but it declined to 2.6 million viewers for the final hour. It’s not surprising to see the third hour of Raw to struggle because it’s the norm since the three-hour format was introduced.

The WWE always have a backup plan to stay afloat against the NFL last year. One of those plans was the return of Bill Goldberg, who last appeared for the WWE in 2004. Goldberg went on to defeat Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in just one minute and 26 seconds. It was one of the most talked about moments in WWE history and Goldberg helped Monday Night Raw in the ratings department.

Cageside Seats is reporting that the WWE is interested in bringing back Stephanie McMahon on television to help the ratings of Monday Night Raw. McMahon is still the commissioner for Raw but she has not appeared on her own show since WrestleMania 33. Stephanie took a nasty bump wherein she went through a table during the match between her husband Triple H and Seth Rollins.

One of the reasons why Stephanie McMahon was written off television at WrestleMania 33 is to give her time to take a vacation in Greece, per Sportskeeda. However, several months have passed but she has not returned to Monday Night Raw. The red brand is still in good hands without her with Kurt Angle serving as the general manager.

As recapped by WWE.com, Stephanie McMahon made her return to television two weeks ago but not on Monday Night Raw. She returned on SmackDown Live after Kevin Owens brutally attacked her father and WWE chairman Vince McMahon. It was not a coincident that Stephanie was shown on television and she appears to be closer to making her official return to Monday Night Raw.

There are a lot of potential storylines to make when Stephanie McMahon is brought back to run Monday Night Raw. She could take revenge on Seth Rollins and she even has a history with Kurt Angle. Nevertheless, the WWE is planning something for her to help the declining ratings of their top show.

[Featured Image by WWE]