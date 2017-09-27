Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx reportedly seem to take their relationship to next level. Given the recent update in their personal lives, there are many fans wondering about the fate of Katie’s 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise and how much Tom Cruise will be a part of it if Katie and Jamie will get married.

On Labor Day 2017, pictures of Katie Holmes holding hands with her rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx surfaced online. The said pictures made many to believe that after completing her divorce contract with Tom Cruise, as earlier reported by Inquisitr, Suri’s mother is finally ready to make her relationship public.

The released snaps were not orchestrated, as many outlets believed — but the pictures were simply a private moment caught by the photographers. The close sources of both the stars in questions confirmed that even after spending so many years together, both Katie and Jamie are still “not very serious.”

Over the years, a lot has been speculated about the personal lives of Katie and Jamie. It was not long before when a report surfaced online that claimed that Jamie, who fathered two children, is set to adopt Suri Cruise as well. The reports further allegedly claimed that it was Jamie’s way to prove Katie how much he is serious for her.

According to now debunked news, Katie wanted Jamie to confront Tom and to ask his blessing so that he can legally adopt Suri.

Gossip Cop debunked the rubbish news and stated that the reports suggesting that the singer is already like a father figure in Suri’s life are nothing but a fake news.

It was, however, not for the first time when such nonsense surfaced online. An earlier report from Hollywood Life claimed that Katie is pregnant with Jamie Foxx.

“They’re slowly coming around to the idea of allowing their relationship to be known but they want to keep it private for as long as they can. They’re so in love, and keeping it all quiet makes Katie that much more crazy about Jamie. She feels like she’s hit gold with her new husband.”

These claims can also be debunked by the recently released pictures of Katie.

???????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 22, 2017 at 5:22pm PDT

As of this writing, nothing substantial has been revealed by Katie or Jamie’s representatives that may hint of a possible marriage in future or legal adoption process. At the same time, Katie has remained very protective of her daughter Suri, so it is highly unlikely that she will take any hasty decision. We will keep our readers updated once we have official comments from Katie Holmes or Jamie Foxx’s representatives. Till then, share your views in the comments below about the recent speculations.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen]