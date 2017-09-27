Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 11? [Spoilers]

The drama was in full force tonight on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, as alcohol played more of a role than anything else. We saw some of these players on The Challenge XXX get a little drunk and get a little angry, but who went home on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight? Find out the Episode 11 results below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge XXX, it was time for another redemption challenge. The eliminated players from the past few episodes were back and competing for a spot back in the game. To earn that spot, they had to eat some local delicacies, which included slimy pork nose and a hardboiled cow’s eye. In the end, it was Aneesa and Hunter winning the challenge and winning a spot back in the competition.

Phone Drama

We got to see some of the players make phone calls to loved ones, as Dario calls his girlfriend and Derrick calls his son. Hunter then calls his girlfriend, who seems out of it. He said he loves her, but she does not say it back. By the end of the call, she broke up with Hunter and he was a mess.

The Challenge

This challenge is called “Saved By The Bell.” Hanging in the air, there were two platforms with five bells hanging between them. The players will be broken up into teams of four. The teams had to get across all five bells and move to the other platform, but as the other team was moving in the other direction. The teams were:

Team 1 – Aneesa, Johnny Bananas, Jenna, and Derrick

Team 2 – Hunter, Camila, CT, and Kailah

Team 3 – Britni, Jordan, Tori, and Tony

Team 4 – Nelson, Cara Maria, Leroy, and Jemmye

Because of the odd numbers, one girl and one guy would be left out and sent directly to The Presidio. Those players were Dario and Veronica. The fastest team to get across tonight won the challenge and they get to vote one girl and one guy into the elimination challenge.

Tonight on #TheChallengeXXX we're combining heights and water. Who will make it out dry?

Join us at 10/9c: https://t.co/TK7pvFMjOJ pic.twitter.com/zHS7xW37Ox — MTV (@MTV) September 26, 2017

Results

Here are the results from each round on The Challenge XXX tonight:

Round 1 – Hunter and CT got across for Team 2, as they beat Team 3, who only had Jordan make it across.

Round 2 – Derrick and Jenna got across for Team 1, as they beat Team 4, who only had Leroy make it across.

Team 1 and Team 2 both got two people across, but Team 2 did it faster and they won this challenge on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30.

More Drunken Drama

The players go out to celebrate, as they hit up a club. Hunter had words with Kailah, which just started the drama. Back at the house, Nelson loses it with Derrick, for no reason. They get into each other’s faces and Hunter ended up hitting Derrick, as Hunter stood by and watched this happen.

That went zero to one hundred REAL QUICK ???? #TheChallengeXXX pic.twitter.com/eBZVkmvKp8 — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) September 27, 2017

Nelson tried to play damage control on The Challenge XXX, but seems to be making it worse. Nelson got sent to a hotel for the night.

The Next Day

CT talked with Derrick, as Derrick felt bad about not doing anything. CT said he is doing this for his son and trying to set an example, which is what Derrick did.

A Shocker

After the winning team talked, it was time for TJ Lavin to come in and get nominations. Before they voted, which they planned to nominate Nelson, TJ said that Nelson is off the table. He crossed the line the night before and put his hands on another player, so he was sent home!

[Featured Image by Lars Niki/Getty Images]