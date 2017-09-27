Who Got Voted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017 Tonight? Episode 3 Results

It was a special week on Dancing with the Stars 2017, as ABC gave us two nights of performances and two nights of eliminations. The new couples on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 had to learn two new dances this week, but it also meant two of those couples would be sent home. So, who got voted off Dancing with the Stars 2017 tonight? Find out the Episode 3 results on DWTS below.

Last night on DWTS Season 25, we had Ballroom Night and the couples were taking on different ballroom styles. The judges seemed to have mixed feelings about these couples, as they would say one thing and then seem to score them the opposite way. When all was said and done, the first couple eliminated this season was Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe.

For tonight, we moved into a new night of performances and ended with another elimination. Tonight’s theme was Latin Night, as things were about to get steamy on Dancing with the Stars 2017. With this being the second performance of the week, it seemed like we may have seen some less-than-stellar performances on the night.

That was definitely not the case, as the couples were giving it their all, yet again. We definitely have some standouts in the crowd, as Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold and Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy have been shining bright this season. Of course, we are only in the second week of the competition, so we have plenty of dancing left this season and plenty of time for certain couples to rise to the top of the leaderboard.

However, it all comes down to how America’s voted for them after last night’s show. After all of the performances were done for tonight on Dancing with the Stars 2017, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews finally revealed the couples in jeopardy of going home. Those couples were Debbie Gibson & Alan Bersten and Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd.

From there, we had the dramatic pause and then the results revealed. The second couple eliminated on DWTS was Debbie and Alan. This one had the audience shocked, but Debbie said she was thrilled for the opportunity.

Naughty @DebbieGibson and @Dance10Alan create dangerous humidity on the ballroom floor with the Argentine Tango #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ur0BzdMP4F — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 27, 2017

