Is Kailyn Lowry Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’? She Confirms Plans For New Series

Has Kailyn Lowry’s time on Teen Mom 2 come to an end after eight seasons?

According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry recently began production on a new show and soon, she hopes that a network will pick up the possible series.

“I filmed a pilot with one of my friends back in March,” Kailyn Lowry told Radar Online during an interview on September 26. “I want to pitch it and see what happens.”

As the outlet revealed, Kailyn Lowry graduated from Delaware State University with a Bachelor’s in Mass Communications earlier this year but hopes to return to school eventually for her Master’s Degree. As fans of Teen Mom 2 well know, Lowry is a mother of three. So, completing a degree can be quite challenging. That said, Lowry managed to get her Bachelor’s Degree in six years.

As for the premise of the new series, the Teen Mom 2 star said that her television show is about working moms.

Kailyn Lowry shares her oldest child, son Isaac, 7, with her former boyfriend, Jo Rivera, and her middle child, Lincoln, 3, with her former husband, Javi Marroquin. Meanwhile, Lowry’s youngest son, whose name has not yet been revealed, was fathered by her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez.

Although Kailyn Lowry didn’t confirm that she would be leaving Teen Mom 2 if her new show was to be picked up, that may be a possibility. After all, Lowry already has her hands full with work and her kids. So, if she takes on a new series, she might need to cut MTV out of her life.

If Kailyn Lowry does ultimately exit the show, fans won’t be without a fourth girl. After all, MTV hired Briana DeJesus to appear on the show earlier this year and, at the time, rumors began swirling that the network may have done so due to one of its stars’ possible plans to leave the series.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, as well as her co-stars Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

