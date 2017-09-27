‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Octavia Is Literally Saturated With Blood, See Image That Teases Brutal Future

The 100 Season 5 spoilers tease that Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulous) will be even darker and more brutal than before. It seems that those sources were not exaggerating. The actress recently posted a photo on social media that shows her drenched in blood. Covered from head to toe, it this a sign of her brutal and vicious future underground in the bunker?

Possible spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on The CW series.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, expect a lot of extreme changes with Octavia, Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley,) and Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor.) All three with go through major evolutions even though they are in different places. With Octavia, she is in an underground bunker leading several clans of the Grounders. For more than six years, she will have to keep the warriors under control. That won’t be easy considering they already have a volatile history that spans decades.

The 100 Season 5 spoilers reveal that Octavia will use brutal methods to keep her people in line. So, just how bad will things get underground? Apparently, so bad that Octavia will be completely saturated in blood. Marie Avgeropoulos posted a picture of herself covered with it on Instagram. This doesn’t look like blood accidentally splattered on her. It appears that she was involved in a vicious battle that left some poor soul dead. Perhaps even dismembered and decapitated.

Recently, showrunner Jason Rothenberg teased to expect Octavia to change a lot while she is underground. When Bellamy reunites with his sister, he will not exactly approve of her new leadership style. However, drastic times call for drastic measures, especially when dealing with the Grounders. They can be a vicious group of people, particularly when their “family” is wronged or threatened.

The 100 Season 5 spoilers teased to expect a darker Octavia. This is interesting since fans thought she turned quite dark last season. Apparently, that wasn’t enough and she will go to even heavier extremes.

Heavy flow. #the100

What do you think of The 100 Season 5 spoilers that have been released? What are your predictions for Octavia?

