‘RHOC’ Star Peggy Sulahian Finally Addresses Homophobia Rumors, Prepares To Appear On ‘WWHL’

Peggy Sulahian was accused of being homophobic months ago after being added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 10 earlier this year. However, up until an interview days ago, she hadn’t said a thing about the reports.

According to a report by The Huffington Post, Peggy Sulahian, the 100th Real Housewife of all time, has denied that she is homophobic and shed some light on the claims made by her estranged brother, Pol’ Atteu.

“We have been estranged for more than 20 years. He was informed of our father’s passing and was present at the funeral. There were many people there to attest to this fact,” she explained, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on September 26.

During an interview with Radar Online several weeks ago, Pol’ Atteu claimed that Peggy Sulahian had failed to tell him that their father was dying and allegedly attempted to have him and his fiancé, Patrick Simpson, banned his funeral. Still, Peggy Sulahian claims there is no truth to Pol Atteu’s allegations of homophobia and said that her actions should speak louder than the words of her estranged brother.

“I am surrounded by people of every race, faith, and lifestyle choice,” Peggy Sulahian noted.

As for the reports claiming the Real Housewives of Orange County star has been refusing to appear on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, Peggy Sulahian said that she has not yet appeared on the show due to scheduling conflicts — and the recent recovery process of an operation.

While the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County has not yet appeared on Watch What Happens Live, she told The Huffington Post that she will be seen on a new episode of the series on Monday, October 2 and added that she loves Andy Cohen and looks forward to meeting him for the first time.

As for the upcoming reunion special for Season 12, Peggy Sulahian said that she would, of course, be seen alongside her co-stars during the upcoming taping.

To see more of Peggy Sulahian, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Tamra Judge, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

