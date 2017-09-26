Is Bethenny Frankel Returning To Bravo For ‘Real Housewives Of New York’ Season 10?

Bethenny Frankel will likely be a part of the Real Housewives of New York cast when the show returns to Bravo TV for Season 10.

Although an official cast announcement will likely not be made by the network until early next year, Bethenny Frankel recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her future with the show, revealing that she will probably return to the show because it had been so good to her in the past.

“I think I will probably be back, to be honest,” Bethenny Frankel explained to the outlet, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on September 25.

As Bethenny Frankel explained, she doesn’t bother playing the game where she pretends that she’s on the fence about a return. Instead, she admitted that Bravo TV had been a great business partner for her as she continued to grow her Skinnygirl brand. She also said that starring on The Real Housewives of New York was a “good gig” and noted that she was lucky to be a part of it.

As fans of the series will recall, Bethenny Frankel was one of the original housewives when The Real Housewives of New York began airing in 2008 but left years later to pursue her own spinoff series, Bethenny Ever After, with her now-ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. Then, ahead of the show’s seventh season, the mother of one returned to the show in a full-time role.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier, Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars have reportedly received their non-negotiable contracts for the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York.

According to a report by Radar Online, all of the women from Season 9 were asked to return to the show, but when it came to Ramona Singer, producers nearly had her replaced by someone new. As a source explained, Singer didn’t have much of a storyline during Season 9, but ultimately, the network decided to bring her back and refrain from adding any new cast members to the show.

Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, including LuAnn De Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, are expected to begin production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York later this year.

