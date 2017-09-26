‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Crashes ‘PaulSon/Chabby’ Wedding, Victims Confront Him, Hints Will Is Alive

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers tease that the insane Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) crashes “PaulSon” (Sonny/Paul) and “Chabby” (Abigail/Chad) wedding after he escapes from Bayview sanatorium. The incident creates chaos at the double wedding. However, fear and dread caused by the appearance of the”Necktie Killer” soon gives way to anger and rage as the victims, friends, and members of the families of his past victims confront him.

Ben’s Past Victims Confront Him Bravely

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, September 28, tease that Ben escapes Bayview. DOOL spoilers for Friday, September 29, tease that Ben crashes the PaulSon and Chabby double wedding. His appearance at the wedding gives several residents of Salem the opportunity to confront the crazed villain who tortured and killed their loved ones.

His sudden appearance was initially terrifying for Abigail (Marci Miller) who had gone through a horrific ordeal in the past when Ben kidnapped her and held her captive for several days.

Abigail was pregnant when Ben kidnapped her. He tortured her while holding her captive and forced her to give birth under very difficult conditions. He stole her baby and got her trapped in a fire with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

The experience inflicted a lasting psychological scar on Abigail and made her suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other psychiatric symptoms, such as hallucinations and delusions. The psychiatric symptoms forced her to flee Salem and fake her own death.

The latest incident is not the first time that Ben has escaped from the sanatorium. Soon after he was sent to Bayview, he caused Abigail terror when he escaped from the sanatorium around the time she first got married to Chad. The incident caused Abby so much fear that she suffered hallucinations and delusions.

However, Abigail has now recovered from mental illness. She is able to muster the courage to confront her fears. When Ben appears at her wedding, Abigail faces him boldly and fearlessly.

Carlivati Had Hinted Why Ben Is Returning

The Inquisitr noted in previous spoilers that despite ongoing speculation that Ben would return to kidnap Abby and torture her, head writer Ron Carlivati had hinted the reason why DOOL writers were making him return to Salem.

Carlivati appeared to hint in the interview with Soap Opera Digest that Abby’s past traumatic experiences that caused her to develop PTSD were being revisited to allow her to face the source of past mental problems as a means to total healing and closure.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that the return of the psychotic villain provides an opportunity for Abby to confront painful memories from her past for the last time and offers a means of closure.

JJ And Sonny Confront Ben Who Gives A Clue That Will Is Alive

Days of Our Lives spoilers also reveal that JJ (Casey Moss) confronts Ben. DOOL fans will recall that Ben was responsible for the death of JJ’s love, Paige (True O’Brien). He was also responsible for the death of Will (Chandler Massey).

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers reveal that JJ is enraged when he confronts Paige’s killer. Ben’s unapologetic attitude about his past murders sparks JJ’s rage. It appears that he attacks Ben.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) also faces Ben. However, Ben gives a clue that suggests that Will is alive.

JJ Gets In Trouble

Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that JJ’s attack on Ben will have consequences for him. He will likely face disciplinary action by his superiors at Salem PD.

DOOL spoilers also suggest that JJ gets into more trouble due to an incident involving Theo (Kyler Pettis). It seems that he shoots Theo accidentally. The accident causes Theo to become paralyzed.

JJ will likely be dismissed from the police force and then face charges.

